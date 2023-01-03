The humiliation of the FIFA president at Pelé’s wake that outraged the participants

Gianni Infantino attended Pele’s wake

There is no other word to define the feeling of those who love football other than mourning at this moment. On the last Thursday of the year 2022, the 29th of December, the most beloved sport in the world said goodbye to its king, Your Majesty’s final resting place, Edson Arantes do NascimentoKing Skin. Greatest player in the history of football, historical idol of the Santos soccer club and also of Brazilian Teamwhere he won three times the world Cupbeing the youngest athlete to be world champion, when he was still 17 years old, in addition to being the youngest player to score a goal in the competition, in 1958, in Brazil’s victory over Wales.

Pelé arrived at Santos very young, in 1956. With the legendary white shirt, he made 1,116 games, with 1,091 goals, winning several titles that raised the level of Peixe to be the greatest football team in the world. There were two America’s Liberatorsin 1962 and 1963, also conquering the Club World Cup in the same years, beating the Benfica it’s the Milan in the title decision. He ended his career in the United States, defending the New York Cosmosin the late 1970s.

Gianni Infantino takes a selfie with Lima, in the middle of Pele’s coffin

During the wake of the greatest player of all time, the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, gave a hell of a “ball out”. He took a selfie alongside great idols of Peixe and friends of the King of Football, such as lime, Manuel Maria and others. However, the image appeared with the coffin open, showing the body of Skinwhich generated negative repercussions.

king and minister

During the period from 1995 to 1998, the King of Football was Minister of Sport in Brazilduring the first government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso. Off the pitch, he also acted as a sports commentator for the Rede Globo in three editions of the World Cup: 1990, 1994 and 1998. In the second, held in the United States, his image hugging the narrator Galvão Bueno during the celebration of the tetra went viral, and is used in several internet memes, and also in tributes made to the former number 10 shirt.