“The internet is full of…”; Ana Thais Matos sends the real after controversy with Gerson and statement reaches Flamengo

Recently, Gerson’s return to Flamengo generated a lot of repercussions. The Joker returns to Rubro-Negro Carioca, where he was part of the historic team commanded by Jorge Jesus, which won important titles. A controversy was generated in a speech by commentator Ana Thais Matos.

She criticized the midfielder’s return for the fact that every Brazilian player who fails to establish himself in European football chooses to return to Brazil. The speech was not very well accepted on the Flamengo side and she suffered a lot of criticism for the statement.

Due to the great repercussion, the journalist spoke again after the controversy to explain her speech. Ana Thais Matos highlighted that she did not want to focus on Flamengo, but on Brazilian football as a whole. The commentator still sent a hint in her statement.

“We did an analysis of the market for Brazilian athletes in Europe, I talked about the return that could be for any team, but the analysis was not about what he will do in Brazil, but about how the Brazilian market is a comfort zone and ends up frustrating many expectations about the real potential of young (or not so young) Brazilian players”he declared.

“At no time did I say that it was regrettable to play for the A or B team, I used the phrase ‘I regret returning’ because of the expectations I have about the potential of countless players in Brazil. But the internet is full of middle-aged men who, in order to gain engagement, need lies and offense to get half a dozen followers and generate a lying debate on the internet”Ana concluded.