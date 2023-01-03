“The man is too mocking”; Gabigol does not forgive Vítor Pereira on the 1st day of Flamengo and drives the Nation crazy

Gabigol ended up being one of coach Vítor Pereira’s tormentors, in the days that the 54-year-old coach was at Corinthians, in the disputes of Conmebol Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. The current number 10 of Flamengo lifted the trophy of the two knockout competitions, further increasing the curriculum of victories in the Rubro-Negro.

The Mais Querido decided to remove Dorival Júnior and took over as VP from the beginning of the season. Today (2), the re-presentation for the second leg of the CRF pre-season ended up being marked by the arrival of V. Pereira. The commander has already met everyone and made the first moves at CT Ninho do Urubu.

The Mengão top scorer went viral among the Flamengo Nation by sending a letter to Vítor right on arrival: “Be welcome! Now go, right?”, released the 26-year-old striker. The fans’ reaction stirred up Twitter and showed the mocking side of Gabi, who never misses an opportunity, especially to create intimacy and connection.

Vítor Pereira’s first decision at the helm of Flamengo will be on January 28, against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Super Cup. In a little less than a month, the Club World Cup will start in Morocco, where the team from Rio will make their debut directly in the semifinal and could face Real Madrid, champion of the UEFA Champions League.