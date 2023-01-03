The Marvels confirms new writers

According to an official statement from Marvel Studios provided to the The Direct, Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) will not be credited as the sole writer of The Marvels.

In fact, there was a real collaboration.

In addition to McDonell, director Nia DaCosta also helped with writing, accompanied by Elissa Karasik (Loki) and even Zeb Wellsresponsible for the current phase of comics Amazing Spider-Man.

There is an expectation for an official teaser soon.

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has regained her identity and exacted revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, but unintended consequences see the protagonist carrying the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her down a wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become intertwined with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, Captain Monica Rambeau.

This unlikely trio must come together and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.

This is a complete change in the creative team from the original film.