‘The Mayfair Witches’: Behind-the-Scenes Video Explores the Power of Women and Magic; Check out!

THE AMC released a new behind-the-scenes video of ‘The Mayfair Witches‘ (Mayfair Witches), series based on the homonymous saga of Anne Rice.

O featurette explores the main characters of the production, in addition to providing another glimpse of the episodes.

Check out:

Her gift is strong, her time is now. Anne Rice’s #MayfairWitches premieres January 8 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cyEzZa84y4 — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) December 7, 2022

Take the time to watch:

The production is set to premiere on January 05, 2023.

The series stars Alexandra Daddariowho will play Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant doctor grappling with her destiny as heiress to a family of powerful witches.

The cast still has Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, beth grant, Erica Gimpel, Jen Richards and Maura Grace Athari.

This Spaulding (‘Masters of Sex’) and Michelle Ashford (‘The Pacific’) are writing the script, in addition to serving as executive producers.

The plot focuses on a young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heiress of a family of witches. As she tries to understand her powers, she must face a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

It is worth remembering that the channel also gave the green light to another adaptation of Anne Rice‘Interview with the Vampire‘ (Interview With the Vampire), starring Sam Reid like the vampire Lestat.

Be sure to watch: