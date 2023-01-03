The most promising cryptocurrencies for 2023, according to analysts

2022 began with frustration over the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) failed to reach $100,000 as some had hoped, and ended with investors realizing they were complaining “with their bellies full”: from $47,000 on January 1, the cryptocurrency has arrived to hit US$ 15,500 in November, and ended the period at US$ 16,547, according to data from the CoinMarketCap aggregator, an accumulated decline of around 65% in 12 months.

Analysts project that 2023 will remain challenging for risk assets such as cryptos, but that the bottom of the market may be closer than expected. The idea is that, despite the bad moment in the sector, blockchain technology has proven its usefulness as a way to eliminate intermediaries and its adoption should favor assets that run in this environment, and that eventually they will receive part of the capital stopped in fixed income.

“Raising interest rates is very expensive for countries, and can lead to a recession that nobody wants to happen. So there is no such thing as raising interest rates indefinitely”, evaluates Helena Margarido, co-founder of Monett and director of operations at Kodo Assets. “People will look at the inflation and how much the fixed income yields, see that the account does not close (Brazil is an exception), and they will have to migrate at least part of the investments, go back to taking risk in variable income, in cryptoassets ”.

However, the feeling is still one of caution for when this recovery will actually happen. The projection of experts for this year is, for now, more turmoil in the sector, especially in the first half. “We will have a very strong first half in market decline”, says trader Vinícius Terranova, noting that, in 2022, metrics widely used to analyze cryptos fell to the ground after BTC collapsed below the 2017 high.

Fernando Pereira, graphic analyst at Bitget, recalls that crises such as the one caused by the bankruptcy of FTX intensified Bitcoin’s losses in the year, directly influencing a performance that, in his view, could not have been so bad.

In view of this, the analysts interviewed by the InfoMoney believe that not only will Bitcoin return to investor attention throughout 2023, but there are at least three other cryptocurrencies that can be considered promising choices to invest in for long-term appreciation.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Despite being criticized for not offering the same utility as Ethereum, analysts still point out that Bitcoin should be in the portfolio of the most risk-prone investors in 2023. Even taking into account the challenging macroeconomic scenario, the cryptocurrency’s fall is seen as too stretched and, therefore, should reverse more quickly when the market perceives the slightest sign of a shift in interest rate policy in the United States.

The first half of 2023 should present a good opportunity to return to exposure to the asset, evaluates trader Fernando Pereira, from Bitget. “We see a clear bearish pivot formation [no gráfico do Bitcoin]but oversold indicators indicate that the fall is close to the end”, he explains.

For both him and Terranova, the bottom of Bitcoin, which should come in the first half of the year, could be around $12,000 or, further down, in the range of $9,000 to $10,000 – from who are expected to recover quickly.

It is precisely pessimism, warns Pereira, that supports the thesis of BTC’s recovery sooner than many expect. “The variable income market usually bottoms before the worst moment of the macro scenario, and begins to price a reversal [com antecedência]. I believe this time will be no different.”

2. Ethereum (ETH)

“Ethereum is the most obvious purchase in the entire cryptomarket”, points out Helena Margarido, from Monett and Kodo Assets. “The Merge (Merger, in English) was not small and caused a triple halving (emission cut). This, added to the token burning policy that came from 2021, meant that Ethereum ended 2022 as a deflationary asset, with less ETH in circulation than at the beginning of the year. In terms of expected appreciation, this is very high”, he explains.

For the specialist, the number of solutions developed in Ethereum continues to grow, in part because aspiring rivals have not caught on – such as Cardano (ADA), which has difficulties to attract users, and Solana (SOL), which has gone through several breakdowns in 2022 and still ended the year with the price melting by the link with FTX. “Everything that is relevant in crypto is being built on Ethereum”, says Margarido.

The sweet spot to buy ETH is still unclear given the conditions on the charts. Trader Fernando Pereira points out that, for now, the crypto tries to make a higher low than the previous one, but still needs to reach a higher high before showing a reversal.

Terranova, which also has ETH in its portfolio, is still betting on the correlation with Bitcoin: it will only move heavily to other cryptos, including ETH, when the main digital asset on the market shows the beginning of a sustained recovery.

3. Polygon (MATIC)

The thesis that Ethereum will remain relevant in 2023 brings with it the possibility of gains in tokens from the so-called second layer networks, which help to unburden the ETH blockchain in times of peak usage.

The biggest exponent of this category is Polygon (MATIC), which offers fast and cheap transactions, compatibility with Ethereum and is still experimenting with advanced cryptography technologies, such as zero knowledge proofs (zero-knowledge proof).

Despite still having usability issues, Polygon has become the choice of many companies (such as Nubank and Starbucks) for issuing tokens and launching Web3 projects in general, compared to competitors such as Solana, Celo and Cardano.

“If you look at what Polygon is already delivering, despite the problems in the past, it is also an obvious choice. [para investimento em 2023] because it tends to sustain itself over time”, explains Helena, from Kodo. “Ethereum will not run alone, there will always be smaller transactions that require very low transaction costs that Ethereum will hardly be able to deliver”.

Polygon’s MATIC token was also one of the least dropped in 2022, Terranova points out, suggesting that its rise could be stronger in a market reversal scenario. Pereira, from Bitget, says that the asset’s chart has already shown signs that the price could start a recovery ahead of time, showing that “buying pressure arrived before it, and not in other currencies”.

“MATIC is one of the projects that may stand out in the short term after the reversal”, says Pereira.

4. Chainlink (LINK)

Another cryptocurrency that is on the radar of analysts surveyed by InfoMoney it is LINK, from the Chainlink project, which reigns alone in the oracle segment, offering decentralized and trusted repositories to offer data to blockchain projects.

“Since everything that happened with FTX, on-chain data projects, such as oracles, will be more important because they bring the information that will be used in decentralized brokerages”, projects trader and investor Vinícius Terranova.

“The data provided by Chainlink is used by everyone, it is a project with a lot of use. Did the currency suffer? It suffered, but precisely for that reason it is interesting”, he evaluates.

Kodo Assets’ COO has been betting on Chainlink practically since the project came about. “Chainlink’s thesis is so obvious that I recommended it back in 2017, when it was worth cents, and there were people who invested US$ 50,000 and became ‘trillhard’, because it reached US$ 54 at the peak of 2021”, says Margarido . “There were people who retired during the pandemic”.

In 2023, says Margarido, Chainlink remains promising because the company, after solving the problem of accessing data through smart contracts, started working with interoperability between blockchains, something that proved to be a crucial problem to be solved in the past year. .

“Besides the fundamentalist issue, Chainlink is an obvious choice because it solves many problems that no one else is solving”, says the director of Kodo. For her, the LINK token, which works as a kind of license to use the data provided by Chainlink, is one of the few cases of utility tokens (or utility tokens) which is moving towards valuing it as its use increases.

For the specialist, LINK would be like a valuable software license that is priced well below the market – such as, for example, an AutoCad license, which costs BRL 8,000 per year, but is “on sale” for BRL 30.

honorable mentions

In addition to the above cryptos, analysts recommend the following assets to keep an eye on as potential good additions to the portfolio throughout 2023 – all make up Vinícius Terranova’s portfolio, with the exception of The Graph, recommended by Fernando Pereira of Bitget.

The Graph (GRT) : Like Chainlink, it fits among crypto data projects and offers open APIs for DeFi projects

: Like Chainlink, it fits among crypto data projects and offers open APIs for DeFi projects Cosmos (ATOM) : Pioneering interoperability project, allows you to host entire blockchains with their own native currencies

: Pioneering interoperability project, allows you to host entire blockchains with their own native currencies Binance Coin (BNB) : Native coin from BNB Chain and exchange Binance, has a growing number of use cases, including participation in early token purchase rounds

: Native coin from BNB Chain and exchange Binance, has a growing number of use cases, including participation in early token purchase rounds Avalanche (AVAX) : Ethereum rival with praised technology, which offers different versions of blockchain depending on the use case of the project to be developed

: Ethereum rival with praised technology, which offers different versions of blockchain depending on the use case of the project to be developed Optimism (OP) : Just like Polygon, it is a second layer project known for its ease of use, which aims to speed up and cheapen transactions on Ethereum

: Just like Polygon, it is a second layer project known for its ease of use, which aims to speed up and cheapen transactions on Ethereum Ave (AAVE) : Decentralized Finance Protocol That Navigated Well and Survived the Crypto Winter of 2022 – Runs on Ethereum

: Decentralized Finance Protocol That Navigated Well and Survived the Crypto Winter of 2022 – Runs on Ethereum Curve (CRV) : Decentralized broker for stablecoins, allows you to earn income on top of this type of asset

: Decentralized broker for stablecoins, allows you to earn income on top of this type of asset GMX (GMX): Decentralized derivatives exchange known for passing on platform earnings to native token holders (crypto dividends)

