The people I met waiting 2 hours to say goodbye

The clock read 2:06 pm when I got in line to say goodbye to Pelé. The hot sun was punishing from above, but it didn’t scare away those present in the queue. From the press entrance, I only walked two blocks to get to the end of it, but don’t be fooled: there were so many people who had already walked around the surroundings of the stadium.

In front of me, a woman accompanied her daughter. Cristina and Verginia are not Santos, but what does that matter at this moment? “I love Pelé and this is a unique moment”, said the mother to Ana Carolina, whom she met in line. The two became friends on the way to saying goodbye to the greatest player of all time.

A little behind, Fábio Silva shone in the queue. The relentless sun reflected on his immaculately white Santos shirt. He had an autograph on his chest as if it were a trophy: “To Fábio, with a hug, Pelé”.

A 53-year-old DJ, Fábio had won the shirt for Peixe in a bet with a friend from Corinthians. It was a niece of Pelé, who worked with a relative of Fábio, who mediated for, three months later, the mantle to return immortalized. It arrived on his birthday. Reliving the story, he shivered again.

Fábio Silva, 53, in line for Pelé’s wake Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

A little further back, a louder voice told that he came to the wake representing his father. Ana Cláudia, 40 years old, has not seen Pelé, but has heard stories about her father. Aged 85 with rheumatism, he was unable to attend.

Next to her was Iracema Sampaio, 72, who also came alone to say goodbye. She tried to call friends to accompany her, but no one accepted. Iracema spent many years imagining the King. In the backlands of Bahia, she listened to Santos and the Brazilian national team games on the radio. She fondly remembers the song “Camisa Dez”, by Luiz Américo, who right after the 1970 World Cup asks: “Ten is his shirt, who will go in his place?”

From somewhere in the queue, someone says, “It looks like God is playing chess. He took the queen, the king, and the bishop.” It was a reference to the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II, King Pelé and Pope Benedict XVI in the same year. Others nod their heads in agreement.

The hot climate, the distance from the entrance to the Vila and the nature of the occasion create an atmosphere of tension. Conversations are at a low volume and the countenance is downcast even among those who are allegedly not the biggest football fans. Unlike normal days, the black and white surroundings of Vila Belmiro are more colorful. They are people with shirts from different clubs displayed without fear.

With a Palmeiras shirt, Danilo Pugliese walks calmly down the street, passing in front of the Santos supporters’ headquarters — it would be dangerous to do that at any time, except today. Born in São Paulo, he went down the mountain to spend New Year’s Eve and took the opportunity to attend the King’s wake. For him, liking football and not revering Pelé is contradictory to say the least.

Danilo Pugliese (right) heading to the end of the line at Pelé’s wake Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

Not rooting for Santos didn’t stop young Felipe and João Pedro Santana, aged 15 and 16, from being present at Vila Belmiro either. With shirts from the Brazilian national team and Inter Milan, the brothers heard many stories from their grandfather about Pelé and decided to attend the wake of the man who gave Brazil something the two never saw: the World Cup cup.

To hear all these stories, I moved a lot along the line. When I returned to the starting post, next to Cristina and Verginia, I found more people to talk to. Wilton Soares, known as Ratinho, called me to show him a relic: a plastic Pelé doll he bought for around 15 reais at Lojas Americanas. It was in 1977.

Wilton came to the wake with his 11-year-old grandson Nicolas, who asked to be at the Vila. Wilton saw Pelé play three times, Nicolas, only on Youtube. Both have no doubts that Pelé was the greatest player who ever lived.

Wilton Soares, 54, and grandson Nicolas, 11, in line for Pelé’s funeral Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

The doll ‘Pelézinho’ was a hit in the queue. After showing me around, Wilton plucked up the courage to reveal his relic to every camera he saw along the way. He gave so many interviews that his wife and grandson had to wait for him at the door of Vila when they had already entered the stadium.

After about 500 meters, the line took a turn that left a narrow shadow available to the fans. That seemed to lift the spirits. It was there that Luís Antônio, 53, appeared with a collection of photos of Pelé in his hand, shouting: “Look at the photo, look at the photo. The last goodbye”.

As no one in the queue seemed to be interested, the trader vented: “Isn’t Pelé worth 10 reais now? When Marília Mendonça died, the negotiator almost hit me for a photo. I think I’m at the wrong wake”. Seconds later, he was selling portraits of the King.

Luís Antônio, 53, working during Pelé’s wake Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

Selling photos at wakes is Luís’ profession. He says he was at the wakes for Gugu, João Paulo (with Daniel) and Leandro (with Leonardo). “It’s a wake, I’m in,” he said quickly before leaving, yelling back at the queue.

On the other side of the street, the shirt clothesline prints Pelé on the hopscotch chest. José Carlos sells it for 50 reais, but only if you haggle a bit. As well as the Santos flag similar to the one placed on the King’s coffin.

The ‘smuggler’, as he said he likes to be called, will spend the night on the street. It would be even more so if the wake lasted longer. As a Santos player, he wants to say goodbye to the King of Football on behalf of himself and his father, but will wait for the queue to decrease.

José Carlos, 50, ‘sledgehammer’ working during Pelé’s wake Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

After an hour in line, a cloud dares to disturb the view that the sun has of the King’s wake. In the shadows, the facade of the Vila begins to be seen at the same time that music erupts from the front and alerts to the proximity of the objective.

“A thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals, a thousand goals. Only Pelé, only Pelé, who played for my Santos”. Reflecting the plurality of fans at the time, the last stanza is not as strong as the first ones and is sometimes replaced by an insult to Maradona.

Leaning on one of the railings that organize the queue, Eduardo Carvalho, 32, loses his gaze on the horizon. In front of the façade of the Vila, he prints a number 10 different from Pelé on the back: the Cosmos shirt, the King’s team in the United States. São Paulo, he received the gift from his father on the same date he gave him a Juventus da Mooca shirt.

Eduardo lives in São Bernardo and represents the family at the wake; Dad couldn’t come because of work. Both his father and grandfather told different stories about Pelé and went to Rua Javari to see the King play. The idolatry for Pelé passed to Eduardo, who simply did not see how not to be present at the wake.

When he talked to me, Eduardo had already gone through the almost two-hour queue, said his goodbyes to the King and said that “he would stay around, at least until it rains”. After I thanked him for the conversation, he leaned back against the railing and lost his gaze on the horizon, in the direction where Pelé’s body was.

The buzz increased as the entrance approached, in a mixture of tension and excitement for reaching the goal. Two, three times the millionaire chant was sung again as the queue moved faster there.

Little Sofia, two years old, had already fallen asleep on her aunt’s lap in the final meters. Her parents, Lucas de Araújo and Patrícia de Araújo, brought the little one to the queue directly from the beach. The two are from Valinhos, in the interior, and leave soon after saying goodbye to the King. The two will be sure to remind Sofia that she was in this moment.

Lucas and Patrícia de Araújo (at the ends) with their daughter Sofia in line for Pelé’s wake Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

The diversity of the wake received people of all ages. Sofia was not the youngest, a prize that perhaps belongs to Phillip, who is four months old in the belly of his mother Mariana dos Santos. With a towel in hand, she came before going to the beach accompanied by her father, Eduardo José. Like every dreamy grandfather, Eduardo already says that Phillip is not a player’s name, but that his grandson will play for Meninos da Vila and, one day, he will hear the story that he was at the wake of the greatest of all time.

It was at this moment that we passed beside the coffin of the King of Football. From the entrance, the security guards were already telling the line to move forward, urging anyone who stopped to go to the front. Taking photos and videos was allowed, but walking, no standing still. On the left, with an escort, was the body of the King, covered with the flags of Brazil and Santos.

If Phillip was the youngest, Maria Aparecida Gonçalves is running for the most experienced post. At the age of 89, Dona Maria faced the two-hour queue with a cane and a Santos shirt customized with embroidery that she herself made.

Dona Maria Aparecida Gonçalves, 89, after passing through the line at Pelé’s wake Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

Upon hearing that I was a journalist, after passing by the King, she sat down on the stairs that lead to the Vila bleachers and took an envelope full of photos from her purse. Physical, developed, not digital photos. That alone would be enough to call it a relic, but the content is even more relevant.

Photo saved by Dona Maria Aparecida Gonçalves with Maradona Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

In the photos, Maria Gonçalves not only appears next to Pelé, at a party in Vila Belmiro, but also next to Maradona. She was Careca’s cook in Naples, where she met the Argentine. When I talk about the honor she had, Dona Maria avoids the conversation: “I came to say goodbye to my friend. And those who speak ill of him to me, they are envious”.

Photo of Dona Maria Aparecida Gonçalves where she appears next to Pelé Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

About 1.5 km of queue and an hour and forty duration gave me a certainty. Pelé so enchanted the world that his death brought together people who have nothing in common but reverence for the eternal King of Football.