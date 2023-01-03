The photograph that Neymar took of Mbappé that showed an “intimate” moment

Neymar and Mbappé seem to have resumed their friendship

January 02, 2023 · 4:45 pm

Despite playing for different teams, the forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are united by partnership as teammates in the Paris Saint-Germain since 2017, when they landed at the club in the French capital. In this club, the stars have a great brotherhood, which allows them to play all kinds of pranks on each other.

And it is that the same Brazilian player discovered the top scorer of world Cup from Qatar in a mini-swimming pool, where he was supposed to start giving himself “pleasure of his own”, according to information from the CDN portal. One of these images came from shirt number 10 of Brazilian Teamwhich caught the Frenchman, world champion for his country in 2018, in a very compromising scene, where the player commented a curse word on the photo to mock his teammate.

Neymar “trolled” Mbappé at PSG

In the photo shared by Ney, Mbappé was seen sitting in a spa, holding his phone in one hand. At that moment, the Brazilian arrives and takes the picture, which undoubtedly caused a lot of uproar among Internet users. The two attackers even argued about the fact who should be the official penalty taker of the PSG. However, after a conversation with the technician Christophe Galtiertempers calmed down and the two reconciled.

Different looks at the World Cup

While Neymar was deleted from world Cup of Qatar in the quarterfinals, when Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties, Mbappe went to the final, but failed to defend his title of world champion. With a hat-trick in the decision against Argentinathe Frenchman became only the second player to achieve this feat.