The Playoffs – Bills’ Damar Hamlin is in critical condition

The situation of Damar Hamlin, safety of the Buffalo Bills, is considered critical according to information from the franchise itself. The player suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed to be intubated upon arrival at the hospital, this Monday (2), during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was revived on the field and had his heartbeat restored before arriving at the hospital. The player is sedated and is receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati hospital and the condition is serious.

After making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got up and fell right away. He received rapid care including cardiac massage and attempts at resuscitation with a defibrillator, before being taken away by ambulance.

Ira Turner, the player’s representative, said there were no updates on his client’s health and asked for prayers for his recovery.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and her family. At this time, we have no news on his condition. We ask that you pray for him and his family.”

Players and coaching staff for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken by what happened on Monday night. The teams returned to their respective locker rooms, after conversation between coaches Sean McDermott, of the Bills, and Zac Taylor, of the Bengals. About an hour later, the NFL announced the suspension of the match.

The NFL’s delay in announcing the cancellation of the duel provoked controversy. The American ESPN broadcast even stated that the teams would have five minutes to warm up before restarting the match.

Claim that was refuted by Troy Vincent, executive vice president of the NFL. According to him, the league did not even consider restarting Monday Night Football.

“We never worked with that possibility. Restarting the game did not cross our minds. It’s ridiculous, it’s insensitive,” Vincent said, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Vincent confirmed that the Bills returned to Buffalo later on Monday night. The NFL did not comment on a new date for the game valid for week 17.

The Association of NFL Athletes spoke out about what happened and showed solidarity with the safety of the Bills.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We are in contact with players from the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the NFL. The only thing that matters right now is Damar Hamlin’s well-being and state of health.”

Hamlin was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills. The defenseman appeared in 14 games his rookie year and 15 his sophomore season, 13 of them as a starter in Buffalo’s secondary.

(Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)