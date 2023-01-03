The Playoffs – Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffers respiratory arrest during MNF

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a respiratory arrest during the first quarter of his team’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals, for Week 17 of the NFL, this Monday (02).

After making a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got up and fell right away. He received mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, cardiac massage, and attempts at resuscitation with a defibrillator.

THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG IMAGES

Many prayers needed for this player, Damar Hamlin, from Buffalo Bills who collapsed, after 9 Min of CPR was transported from the field to the hospital, in critical condition, game postponed, please Lord lift this young man in prayer to heal… pic.twitter.com/0ptbV0ODWN — Diane (@ladyfishrn11) January 3, 2023

After scenes of great emotion on the lawn of Paycor Stadium, the athlete was taken from the stadium by ambulance.

The match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was temporarily suspended by the officials when the score was 7-3 for the hosts. Almost an hour after the event, the NFL officially suspended the game, with no new date set.

According to Fox’s Tricia Macke, Hamlin would have been intubated upon arrival at the hospital and is in critical condition.

Jordon Rooney, the player’s commercial representative, said on Twitter shortly afterwards that Hamlin’s vital signs were back to normal, but they had put him to sleep to intubate him and run more tests at the hospital.

*Updated January 3, 2023 at 1:00 am