The Strengths and Weaknesses of the Best Actress Favorites

Caio Pimenta analyzes the strengths and weaknesses of Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Daniele Deadwyler in the race towards the 2023 Oscar for Best Actress.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Beloved by moviegoers and critics alike, Michelle Williams is one of the leading actresses of her generation without winning an Oscar. And it wasn’t for lack of opportunities.

The first nomination came in Supporting Actress with “The Secret of Brokeback Mountain”. Five years later, she competed for Best Actress with “Valentine’s Forever”. The following year, he was appointed by “Seven Days with Marilyn”. Finally, he hit the bar in 2017 with “Manchester by the Sea“.

“Os Fabelmans” arrives with this responsibility to end this fast. In the long Steven SpielbergMichelle Williams has strong dramatic moments to the same extent that she brings a playful and passionate character to the character, illustrating well the dichotomies of that universe of Sam Fabelman.

The big problem is the fact that many do not see her as the protagonist of the film. Before Universal Pictures hit the hammer for the Best Actress candidacy, Michelle was appointed as the right name for supporting victory. Close to candidates with predominance of the screen in their films, the star of “Os Fabelmans” can see his chances weakened precisely because of this.

If the Golden Globe and Critics Choice put that aside and nominated her for Best Actress, the US critics weren’t so generous and she walked away from their tops empty-handed. Today, she trails her main rivals in the Oscar race.

DANIELLE DEADWYLER

At an Oscar that recently awarded “Moonlight”, Barry Jenkins, Will Smith, Jordan skin and Daniel Kaluuya, two categories continue to be a challenge for blacks: Best Director and Best Actress. If the first has never awarded a black person to date, the second only once: Halle Berry by “The Last Supper” in the distant 2002.

Changing this scenario, at least in Best Actress will be up to Danielle Deadwyler, protagonist of “Till”.

In the feature, she plays the title character, a woman who lost her 14-year-old son, victim of a lynching committed by racists in the USA during the 1950s. in a country that has changed little in terms of violence against black people, as the George Floyd case has proven.

The narrative of inequality in Best Actress and the importance of the character add to the win at the Gotham Awards as the flagships for Deadwyler this season. However, the latest news was not very encouraging.

The absence at the Golden Globes for Best Dramatic Actress and also at the Spirit Awards, in addition to almost no critics’ awards, were not encouraging signs. To make matters worse, Orion/United Artists does not invest as heavily in millionaire campaigns as A24, Focus Features and Universal Pictures, for example.

This could lead to the invisibilization of “Till”, leading many voters not to feel encouraged to see the film. The thorny subject itself also alienates another part of the audience. These are situations that put Danielle Deadwyler’s chances of winning at serious risk.

CATE BLANCHETT

forgive me Kate Winsletbut Kate Blanchett is the biggest star of his generation. After all, no other star has managed to win two Oscars and still be president of the Cannes and Venice festival juries. That, between us, is for the few.

And precisely this prestige can lead her to another golden statuette.

Since it was released in Venice, where the Australian won Best Actress, “TÁR” put Blanchett at a very high level in the dispute. It won critical awards from major US cities and states such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, Los Angeles and New York, as well as nominations for the Golden Globe, Critics, Gotham and Spirit Awards. Audiences who have already seen the film point to the work as the best of her career, which is no small feat compared to everything she has ever done.

All this strength when present in a strong production makes Cate Blanchett always competitive. And then there is the fact that this may be the only achievement in the main categories of “TÁR”: Todd Field hardly wins Directing and Original Screenplay walks towards favoritism of “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

On the other hand, Cate Blanchett, as already mentioned, has two Oscars – the first with “The Aviator” and the second by “blue jasmine”. Academy voters may want to seize the moment to enshrine one of three rivals without a statuette and leave the “TÁR” star’s third win for another time.

MICHELLE YEOH

So we come to the favorite for the Oscar 2023 for Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh.

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” starts 2023 as the film to beat at the Oscars and this favoritism strengthens A24’s production in the main categories, especially Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay and, of course, Actress.

To date, Michelle Yeoh has boasted at major events, being nominated at the Golden Globes, Critics, Spirit and Gotham, as well as taking critical awards from US regions such as Las Vegas, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina and Phoenix .

She still carries the narrative of Asian representation in Hollywood, being one of the region-born stars with the most experience in the North American industry. To date, a woman born in a country on the continent has never won Best Actress. It is worth remembering how the Asian market is fundamental for Americans today, so Michelle Yeoh’s victory would be an important nod.

Within this, there is the recognition of this trajectory started with greater prominence in “007 – O Amanhã Nunca Morre”, from 1997. Then came successes such as “Memoirs of a Geisha“, “The Mummy”. “Crazy Rich” and “Shang-Chi”, besides, of course, the classic “The Tiger and the Dragon”.

The main challenge, today, for Yeoh to guarantee this Oscar will be to see the behavior of the televised awards, SAG and also the Bafta. The big question that remains is whether “Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time” sustains the strength shown in the final stretch of 2022 or will fall in the coming weeks. If she starts to win it all, Michelle Yeoh emerges strongly to be the favorite for Best Actress.