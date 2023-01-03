“The Umbrella Academy” Teaser Reveals Season 3 Date







Photo: Disclosure/Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Netflix released a teaser for season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”, which highlights the confrontation of the heroes with the new characters of the series, the Sparrow Academy (Sparrow Academy), a rival group that was introduced in the final moments of the second year of production. The preview also reveals the premiere date of the new chapters.

In season 3, the heroes played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and, it is assumed, again Justin H. Min as the ghost version of Ben Hargreeves, will face the new team Justin Cornwell (“A Christmas Invention”), Britne Oldford (“Hunters”), Jake Epstein (“Suits”), Genesis Rodriguez (“Time After Time”), Cazzie David (“Eighty-Sixed”), Justin H. Min, reprising his role as Ben Hargreeves (only alive) and a bizarre cube of human flesh.

Based on the comics by singer Gerard Way (ex-My Chemical Romance) and Brazilian cartoonist Gabriel Bá (published in Brazil as “A Academia Umbrella”), the series follows a group of special young people who were adopted as children by an eccentric millionaire. , after being mysteriously born with superpowers.

After years apart, they had to learn to overcome their differences to save the world twice from an apocalypse that they themselves precipitated. But after fulfilling the last mission, they discover that they have created a new problem, when they travel in time to a completely different present than they remembered, with the Sparrow Academy installed in their residence.

Season 3 premieres June 22 on Netflix.

☂️🚨 AND THE NEWS IS OUT THAT THE WORLD DIDN ‘ T BELIEVE 🚨☂️ Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres on June 22nd. pic.twitter.com/nvajLhm9s9 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) March 13, 2022

