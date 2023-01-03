The Walking Dead: Dead City will have unique threats to Maggie and Negan – Cinema



01/02/2023 14:28

AMC has released the official synopsis for The Walking Dead spinoff, starring Maggie and Negan, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

With the end of the original series, the zombie universe will be continued in other productions, which are much awaited by the public.

The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place years after the end of the main show. Maggie and Negan will embark on a dangerous journey through a Manhattan isolated since the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

The pair face new threats, such as an encounter with a notorious murderer, while dealing with personal turmoil from their shared past. Check out the full synopsis below:

‘Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan and now they must form a tenuous alliance to accomplish a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan travel to the island of Manhattan, which, isolated since the start of the apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats’.

‘While in town, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade an officer with a checkered past, and pursue a notorious killer. But as the duo delve deeper into the zombie-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past can be as great a threat as the dangers of the present.

More about Dead City

There aren’t many details about The Walking Dead: Dead City, although it takes place years after The Walking Dead ended.

Maggie and Negan are roaming New York City, and exploring the giant zombie-infested city full of danger.

Previously titled Isle of the Dead, Dead City is described in a place “full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror”.

Gaius Charles will also star in the series alongside Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Dead City written by Eli Journ.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres in April 2023.

