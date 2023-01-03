‘The Walking Dead’ finale arrives soon on the platform

As a standard of disclosure, close to the turn of each month, Netflix launches a catalog on its official social networks with the next releases of the month, informing the dates and titles that will arrive on the streaming platform.

As a big surprise for fans of one of the most successful series of the decade, the final season of “The Walking Dead” is due to hit the catalog now in January 2023.

The post-zombie apocalypse story was quickly popularized thanks to the plot that involves survival and mysteries, with the presence of characters that easily won the hearts of the public, providing memorable moments for all fans.

The series featured, throughout its 11 seasons, the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comics, transmitting the content from the pages to the screens, with a cast that started small, grew along with the success of the series, and little by little returned to be reduced to the grand finale.

Since its debut in 2010 on AMC, several names have passed through the story of survival in the post-zombie apocalypse. Great actors have already gone through “The Walking Dead”, such as Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira.

The series has accumulated 16 Emmy nominations over the years it has been on the air, and has won two statuettes. Now, after the conclusion of the story, with its final episode broadcast on November 20, 2022 by AMC, Netflix has already announced the arrival of the episodes in a cooler form.

Final season arrives on Netflix

Without making a big call, the official streaming page announced that the 11th season of “The Walking Dead” will arrive in its catalog faster than many imagined. With the date scheduled for the first Friday of the year, on January 6th, the last episodes will already be made available to subscribers.

Even with the end of the main series, new projects in this universe have been confirmed, and some are already in production. So, no fan of “The Walking Dead” will be left without their favorite series for a long time, after all, the spin-offs are coming with a lot of force.

In addition to the continuation of the journey of some characters from the main series, the spin-off “Fear The Walking Dead” already has a total of seven seasons, with the eighth wave of episodes on the way next year. In addition to this, the series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and “Tales of the Walking Dead” serve fans of the series very well.

Even with the definitive end of the central program, already in 2023 the journey of some of the surviving characters must continue in “The Walking Dead: Dead City“. This derivative accompanies Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on a journey through post-apocalyptic Manhattan infested with zombies.

In addition to these productions, a series focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the derivative with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are expected, which would previously be a trilogy of films, but later opted for the production of a series by AMC.