‘The Whale’: James Corden reveals he was tipped to star in the feature before Brendan Fraser

James Corden is one of the most charismatic and popular entertainers in the USA, and has even performed in some musicals, such as ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Cats’.

And, during an interview with the deadlinehe revealed that he was quoted to star in ‘A Baleia’, praised drama with Brendan Fraser (‘The Mummy’) and directed by the acclaimed Darren Aronofsky (‘Mom!’).

However, at the time when corden was connected to the film, the direction was in charge of tom ford (‘Nocturnal Animals’).

“I would play this role and Tom Ford would direct”said corden.

He then added that the director of ‘Zoolander’ left the project after creative disagreements with the studio behind the adaptation.

Furthermore, corden admitted that he was too young to do the role justice.

Searched by the portal, aronofsky confirmed the statements of cordenbut did not explain why they decided to cut him from the project, probably because they also believed that he was not the required age to play that character.

Remembering that the film arrives in national theaters in February 23 with distribution from California Films.

Nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, Brendan Fraser plays Charlie, a 270 kg teacher, unable to get off the couch, and riddled with emotional problems. At the Venice Film Festival, last September, he also received almost 10 minutes of applause at the gala session of the feature, and the actor is one of the most quoted for the Oscar.

Fraser transformed himself physically to play the character: a severely obese man who can’t get off the couch. A literature professor, he has to confront his past, which involves a teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) and his ex-wife (Samantha Morton).

The script is written by Samuel D Hunterbased on his eponymous play.

“What I like about A BALEIA is how it invites us to see the humanity of the characters, who are not entirely good or bad, they have nuances like anyone else, and they live very rich lives”he counts aronofskywho has been interested in adapting the play ever since he saw it more than ten years ago.

Fraserin turn, says that he had a total commitment to the character, as he had never done before, to show all of Charlie’s strength and vulnerability. “He has this paralyzing melancholy that comes from never being able to be the person he wanted to be. He carries a lot of feelings of guilt.”explains the actor.

He also defends the character, who, for him, is not mean or calculating, but a victim of his own choices. “Charlie hurt people by not being direct, not being authentic, and now he’s in a battle with himself. He has neglected to settle the score with the people he loved, and now it may be too late to do that. When he tells his students that they need to find a way to tell the truth, deep down he is saying it to himself.”

aronofsky confesses that he was always close to Fraser during the whole process, in order to protect him, as he knew that, by getting into character, the actor would also be very emotionally fragile. “There’s a kind of marriage between the power of the script’s words and the courage of Brendan’s performance. We talked a lot about how we wanted to bring the audience closer but also further away from the character.”

“Prejudice against obesity is one of the last frontiers of ways for one person to look down on another. People Charlie’s size are often invisible, seen only by their families and caregivers. It’s a form of silencing. Talking to these people, I realized that, like everyone else, they want to have their stories told, and to be treated fairly and honestly. This was all a push to push me towards the authenticity of the character.”concludes Fraser.

aronofsky is known for his dense and critical films, which are usually the subject of various controversies. His most recognized works are ‘Requiem for a Dream’which brought Marlon Wayans, Jennifer Connelly, Jared Leto and Ellen Burstyn in a plot about drug addiction; ‘black swan‘, starring Natalie Portman and which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director; and ‘Mom!’psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

