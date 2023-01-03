‘There is a relationship between the coup d’état in Bolivia and Bolsonaro’s actions’, says the country’s president – ​​Politics – CartaCapital

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, said that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) can collaborate in the investigation into a possible relationship between former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the overthrow of former President Evo Morales in the Andean country.

The statement was made in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished this Monday, the 2nd. According to the vehicle, Arce declared that he had suspicions that the uprising in Bolivia had the help of international actors, such as the former Brazilian president.

“ I have less and less doubt that there is a relationship between the coup d’état in Bolivia and Bolsonaro’s actions “, he stated. “To comrade Lula, we want to show all the hypotheses that we raised and that we have been documenting during all this time. We hope that Brazil, with Lula, can collaborate more than the previous government. Missing information on this side [do Brasil] to confirm our suspicions.”

Among the indications, Arce mentioned suspicions about flights of the presidential plane of Jeanine Áñez, who seized power, to Brazil.

The case was reported by the Argentine newspaper page 12in June 2020. The report, which claims to have obtained data from the company Flightware, reports the presence of the Bolivian presidential aircraft in the early hours of the first day of the coup, on December 11, 2019.

The publication also claims to have observed records of 25 flights to Brazil between November 11, 2019 and May 8, 2020. There were even flights to cities such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus.

Arce also cited agreements reached between Brazil and Bolivia regarding the supply of gas. The Bolivian president says that the contract was “totally favorable to the Brazilian government”.

In addition, he highlighted Bolsonaro’s statements in support of Áñez, at a time when the then president had little public support in the international community.

Arce was in Brazil to greet Lula at the presidential inauguration, as well as other heads of state. One of the expectations is that the new management in Planalto will help Bolivians to integrate more with Mercosur.

Furthermore, Brazil’s talks with South American countries is one of the priorities announced by Lula in international politics. The petista said, in his inauguration speech, that he intends to revitalize Unasur, a bloc of South American countries that disappeared with Bolsonaro’s contribution.