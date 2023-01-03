these 5 unusual curiosities will surprise you











The long-awaited live-action Barbie is set to open in theaters in 2023 and already stands as one of the most anticipated films of the year. Want to know some fun facts about the production?











Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie’s live action has been discussed for 13 years, and now it’s finally out of the drawing board.











According to rumors that run in the North American tabloids, the singer Dua Lipa will be able to play Raquelle, the enemy of Barbie.











The direction is in the hands of Greta Gerwing, well known among critics. She has already been nominated for an Oscar for « Lady Bird : A Hour to Fly” (2017) and »Little Women« (2019).











Before Margot, two stars were quoted to play Barbie in theaters: Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, but both dropped out during studio changes.











The film follows « closely » all the details of the Barbie doll universe, from looks, settings, pets and various other elements.











What can we expect from this production? Text: Hernane Freitas Photos: Disclosure / Instagram @dualipa and @annehathaway 6 Barbiecore styling tips

Source link