‘These are the rules of the team’

Marcus Rashford has revealed why he was barred from Manchester United’s starting line-up after Erik ten Hag cited internal discipline issues’: “I overslept”

the announcement that Marcus Rashford had been barred for ‘internal discipline issues’ by Erik ten Hag dropped like a bomb on Manchester United. But reason for that to happen it went beyond unusual.

The attacker revealed that he lost his starting position in the match against Wolverhampton per oversleeping and being late for a cast meeting.

The attacker, who entered the second half and scored the winning goal by 1-0should return to the team for the match on Tuesday (03), when the Red Devils take the bournemouth, at Old Trafford. The match is live streamed by ESPN on Star+ from 17h (from Brasilia).

“It’s team rules and I made a mistake,” Rashford told BT Sport after the match. “This can happen. Obviously I’m disappointed not to play, but I understand the decision and I’m glad we won anyway. I was a little late for a meeting. oversleptbut it can happen”.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winning goal at Molineux after coach Erik ten Hag announced on United’s arrival at the stadium that the striker had been barred for ‘unspecified reasons of internal discipline’.

The decision took everyone by surprise.

Rashford was expected to lead United’s forward line, not least having racked up three goals in three games since returning from World Cup in Qatar.

Even if it was a minor issue, Ten Hag’s stance showed his readiness to make decisions with star players this season. The Dutchman vetoed none other than Cristiano Ronaldo for the derby against Chelsea after Portuguese refuse to come on at the end of the match against Tottenhamone round earlier.

One of the jewels of United’s squad, the Argentine striker Alejandro Garnacho was ruled out of pre-season games in Australia after angering Ten Hag by his lack of punctuality. The stance with Rashford, therefore, is in line with the determination to ensure their players play by the rules.

‘Could be one of the top five players in the world’

After last weekend’s match, which guaranteed Manchester United 4th place in the Premier League table, Casemiro went to the microphones of ESPN to rave about his Manchester teammate.

With the experience of five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, the Brazilian said that he sees in English the potential to be among the largest in the world in the coming years.

“I’ll be quite honest. I was very surprised at what a player Rashford is“, I told ESPN after the game. “In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the field, I can say that if he is well, could be one of the top five players in the world”.

“He has an incredible way of hitting the ball, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s a very smart player. He was one of the players that really surprised me. Of course when you play in a different league you already know the player, but when you are at the same club every day.”

“What a spectacular player. I’m really enjoying playing with him. It gives us a lot of energy. I am sure that if he continues like this, with the conditions he has, he can easily be one of the top five players because he is exceptional”.