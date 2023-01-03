This may be the most important tool of modern times.

O ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence that answers long-form questions. Its great differential is that it is able to answer complex questions in a conventional way, very close to a human. This technology is revolutionary and tends to be one of the most important tools of modern times. So, in today’s article, we’re going to talk about what ChatGPT is and how you can use it.

What is ChatGPT and why is it important?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool trained to learn what humans mean when they ask a question. This technology has the ability to provide human-quality responses. ChatGPT is a large language model, it is a chatbot developed by OpenAI based on GPT-35.

Large Language Models (LLMs) are trained on massive amounts of data to accurately predict which word comes next in a sentence – this allows them to write entire pages of content. However, they become limited in that they do not always understand exactly what a human being wants.

How could this technology work?

ChatGPT was trained using large amounts of data about code and information from the internet and using human feedback so that the artificial intelligence learned what humans expected when they asked the question. This technology aims to increase the positive impact of large language models.

The big difference between ChatGPT and a simple chatbot is that the former has been specifically trained to understand the human intent on a question and provide helpful, truthful, harmless answers. Due to this differentiated training, ChatGPT can challenge certain questions and discard parts of the question that don’t make sense.

However, it is worth mentioning that ChatGPT has some limitations, these are:

1. The quality of the answers depends on the quality of the directions

That is, the quality of the output depends on the quality of the input. Therefore, expert directions generate better responses.

2. Answers are not always correct

The answers can often mislead humans that the output is correct.