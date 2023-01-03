Thousands of faithful line up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica to say goodbye to Benedict XVI

Pope emeritus died on Saturday, 31; wake started this Monday and will be open to the public until Wednesday

Benedict XVI’s funeral began this Monday, 2



Thousands of faithful wait in line in front of Brasília de São Pedro to say their last goodbyes to Benedict XVI, pope emeritus – without function – who died on Saturday, 31, at the age of 95. The wake, which began this Monday, the 2nd, is being held in the funerary chapel installed in the Basilica of Saint Peter, in the Vatican. The long line reached the immense St. Peter’s Square and surrounded Bernini’s famous columns, guarded by an important security device and also by hundreds of journalists from all over the world who went to cover the pope’s funeral. Officials are also on their way to say goodbye. Among the first to arrive were the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The authorities of Pomegranate estimate that around 30,000 people a day will visit the chapel.

The body of the first German pontiff of the modern era was transferred, at dawn, from the small private chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where he had resided since his resignation in 2013, in the Vatican gardens, to the basilica in the course of a private ceremony, the advisory said. of the Vatican press. The doors of the immense basilica will remain open to the public from 9 am local (5 am in Brasilia) to 7 pm (3 pm in Brasilia) this Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the visit will be from 3 am to 3 pm (both, Brasilia time). Access is free and without the need to book in advance, the Vatican specified. On Thursday the 5th, the pope francis, who has already paid several public tributes to Benedict XVI, will preside over the funeral of the pope emeritus in the immense square of St. Peter. With this act, the saga of the “two popes” ends, the two dressed in white, who lived together for almost a decade in the smallest state in the world.

Unlike the funerals of other popes, that of Benedict XVI will not have a specific protocol, because he resigned in 2013 and was classified as pope emeritus, that is, without function. However, it was decided to follow some of the steps to be taken in the event of the death of an acting pontiff. This is the first time in history that a pope has presided over the funeral of his predecessor. Benedict XVI, the German pontiff who reigned from 2005 to 2013, was not as popular and in early 2022 he was accused of having covered up four pedophile priests when he was archbishop in Germany. A stain that stained his papacy and that he denied until the end of his life. Even so, he will be honored by high authorities and faithful. At the end of the ceremony, the coffin of the emeritus pontiff will be buried in the Vatican grottoes, under St. Peter’s, where the tombs of popes are located, the Vatican said in a statement.

