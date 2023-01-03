TikTok launches new model for detecting borderline content on the social network

O TikTok is changing its suggestive model of borderline so that it can make the platform safer for its users, especially the younger ones. At first, the idea is to improve the detection of content that is not explicit, but that is not exactly suitable for a younger age group. The app itself manifested itself on its blog:

We are making progress to reduce the prevalence of recommendations for borderline or suggestive content in general and are now rolling out the next iteration of our borderline suggestive model, which we hope will improve detection of such content, thereby creating a more appropriate and comfortable experience for teen accounts.

Recently, one of the famous ‘trends‘ on the social network featured young users lying to their parents about the death of celebrities. In addition, there was the case of people who filmed and interacted with the Cassowary on the beach in Australia without knowing that it was the most lethal bird in the world.

As for suggestive, sexual or borderline content, the struggle to automatically detect posts with that tone is quite difficult. By the way, this is not the only social network that deals with problems of this kind. For example, Instagram is another platform that also has difficulty detecting more mature content, just not explicit.