TikTok, Twitter and BeReal: what are the trends for these social networks in 2023 | Technology

Under the incendiary management of Elon Musk, the year 2022 was marked by important changes in the Twitter, that led to the rise of rival social networks like Koo and Mastodon. Meanwhile, the TikTok continued on a growth path, overshadowing Mark Zuckerberg’s platforms. Instagram, in turn, had to deal with competition from the Chinese network and others that gained followers, such as BeReal .

But what are the trends for social media in 2023? Which ones should grow and which ones may lose space? To the Daily Mail, researcher Laura Toogood, a specialist in social computing at University College Dublin, in Ireland, analyzed the future of Twitter, TikTok and BeReal in the next year. Check out:

1. Trends for Twitter

In October 2022, Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion. The following week, searches for ‘How to delete Twitter’ increased by 500% and thousands of users decided to look for competing platforms such as Koo and Mastodon.

Laura Toogood believes that Musk’s acquisition could, in the future, spell the end of the app. “Twitter is one of the most established social media platforms today, but the digital landscape changes quickly, and even the most engaged users [com a rede] may switch off if a platform meets their needs,” she explains.

According to the researcher, Musk’s behavior has brought several worrying signs, such as the increase in the spread of hate speech. For her, the most likely thing is that Twitter will go down a few steps in the social media popularity rankings in 2023.

“The spread of offensive content is a topic that is causing some people to disconnect from the network, while some slam [o problema] with the argument of freedom of expression”, he says.

An investigation by the Center to Combat Digital Hate in the US reveals that the use of racist, homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic slurs increased significantly after Musk took over. The new CEO also fired employees who worked against misinformation and hate speech, and restored accounts that had been banned, such as that of former US President Donald Trump.

What should happen with BeReal

By encouraging the sharing of candid photos or videos, the BeReal topped the most downloaded apps in the UK and US in May 2022, ahead of other apps like Instagram and Snapchat. The trend for 2023, however, may be a slowdown.

In December, researchers at the PhotoAiD app surveyed more than 900 US BeReal users about their use of the app. The research pointed to a reduction in daily use of the app.

Toogood reckons that “BeReal’s popularity demonstrates an interesting shift in the world of social media apps and shows that there is a desire for posts to be more authentic and natural.”

“While the use of filters across multiple apps has always been popular, a sense of ‘over-curated’ has emerged, where content has become too manufactured, with sponsored posts also dominating some platforms,” ​​he says. For the expert, however, our desire to show the best version of ourselves online will never go away, possibly preventing this app from growing any further.

She highlights a research that indicates that around 43% of BeReal users access the application three or four times before publishing the “candid photo”.

TikTok hit the global social media scene with a vengeance in 2018. The app, which has over a billion users worldwide, is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance and is designed for users to create and share short videos.

For the researcher, the format of the Chinese app remains promising. “For many content creators, it’s hard to resist the opportunity to create a video that can go viral and that attracts crowds to TikTok. It goes to show that algorithms and the dissemination of popular content are crucial to the survival and success of some apps”.

While Twitter and Meta are laying off employees, TikTok has committed to hiring 3,000 new engineers over the next three years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Despite continuing to grow and attracting more and more users around the world, the company still has legal challenges ahead – such as accusations that the network spies on its users and collects confidential data. In the US, some states like Indiana and Texas even requested that the app be banned for exposing children to adult content.