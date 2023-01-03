Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman divorced over religion; details revealed

Tom Cruise has been an avid member of the Church of Scientology since 1990, when he was introduced to the religion through his first wife, Mimi Rogers. The actor has exposed his beliefs on numerous occasions, some more controversial than others.

According to the actor, Scientology helped him overcome dyslexia and religion would help the population much more than psychiatry, having criticized actress Brooke Shields, in 2004, for taking antidepressants due to postpartum depression.

However, it seems that Cruise’s obsession with Scientology is present in his daily life and in all his relationships.

Scientology Motivates Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Divorce

Religion also affected his marriage. Before meeting Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise was married to actress Mimi Rogers. After her divorce in 1990, the actress blamed church leader David Miscavige for the end of her marriage.

Shortly after, Cruise met and married Nicole Kidman, still in 1990. The actress had doubts about the actions of the Church of Scientology, but decided to give her husband a chance. According to the documentary Going Clearfrom HBO, Nicole Kidman almost had her cell phone tapped by members of the Church, decreeing the end of the actress’s relationship with Scientology.

More than that, the invasion of her privacy spelled the end of her relationship with Tom Cruise after eleven years of marriage. The actor remained in Scientology, being part of the religion to this day.