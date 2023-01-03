Tool creates voice message with character dubbing

Sending voice messages has become part of everyday life for many people who, when driven by an accelerated routine, have this more comfortable form of communication.

However, every once in a while that urge to play a joke on a friend or family member hits, thinking about it, there is a tool that allows you to create a voice message with the dubbing of some famous characters.

WhatsApp is one of the most used communication apps worldwide, accumulating around 2 billion users today.

During the various routine communications, at some point, you’ve wanted to send a message with the main phrase of a character, but with his voice, or even increase some speech to play a joke with friends.

With that in mind, the website FakeYou has a tool that allows you to write a message and assemble an audio file with some specific dubbing. To access this functionality, you need to follow a few steps:

Open your internet browser;

Paste this link “https://fakeyou.com/” in the search bar and hit enter;

On the website, you can choose the category of the voice you want as well as the language;

Then, just type the phrase or message you want and click on the option to generate the audio.

The website will load the message and create a voice message, which you can save and send to your friends via WhatsApp. The site has no direct relationship with Meta apps, it’s just a free voice emulator.

On the site, you will find several options for character voices, you will have access to the voices of well-known figures such as “Thanos”, from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, “Lord Voldemort”, from “Harry Potter”, as well as voices of classic characters like “Goku” from “Dragon Ball” and “Naruto”.

In addition, there is an extremely high diversity of voices for you to test, it is worth remembering that the files are generated and downloaded for free, so all you need is creativity and fun, using them responsibly.