Top 10: AnTuTu reveals the most powerful top-of-the-line cell phones of December 2022

AnTuTu released this Tuesday (03) a list of the ten most powerful cell phones tested on the platform in December. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 debuted in the ranking with overwhelming presence — 7 of the best performing models are equipped with Qualcomm’s new platform and only 2 have MediaTek’s most advanced chip. Scores are constructed by considering performance across four parameters: CPU, GPU, RAM, and user interface. Of course, there are other factors that impact a phone’s performance, such as its heat dissipation technology to ensure the chipset runs at its maximum capacity without stuttering.

The ranking elects the iQOO 11 Pro as the most powerful cell phone tested on AnTuTu in December 2022. Its platform average reaches a record 1,311,211 points, which can be attributed to the high performance and efficiency of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and advanced cooling with graphite sheets and NTC. Redmi K60 Pro takes second place thanks to its large heat dissipation area by vapor chamber. Its hardware is practically identical to the iQOO 11 Pro — except RAM memory — but AnTuTu also takes the cell phone software into account, so there are differences between OriginOS 3 and MIUI 14 that are worth comparing. Completing the podium, the vivo X90 Pro Plus is just behind the Xiaomi cell phone. The model reached an average of 1,299,346 points, and despite having a strong focus on photo quality with its advanced cameras, it still boasts one of the best performances found in devices on the Chinese market.

















