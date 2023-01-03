Top 10: Best movies about time travel — District Politics Portal





By Luciene Rodriuges

Forget the iconic Back to the Future, let’s talk about news, some not so new, but forgotten or underestimated by fans of the genre. Imagine being able to go back in time and change your story. It seems incredible, but a quick analysis makes you think that a lot could go wrong, after all, any change in the past could change the entire course of history, nothing else would be right and even your very existence would be at risk, right? would be different. Here are the best films that show that messing with the past can destroy the future, or generate great disasters. Let’s go to them:

1 – Butterfly Effect

Already considered a classic, the 2004 film may not have pleased the specialized critics, but it was a success that resounds until today, being one of the most revered of its kind. The film featured Ashton Kutcher as the lead actor in an engaging and electrifying plot, where a young college student discovers how to go back in time to his own child body. The rhythm was marked by the various attempts to correct past mistakes that caused great trauma or loss. But like almost everyone (if not everyone) with this plot, everything went very badly, and each attempt created a worse future.

2 – During the storm

This Spanish film features a cast of renowned actors, such as the lead actress, Adriana Ugarte and Álvaro Morte (Professor, from La casa de papel). In the same script of “try to fix past mistakes and watch everything fall apart”, the suspense and science fiction brings a woman with an apparently perfect life, a perfect marriage, a daughter, a career. The picture changes when she discovers an old TV in her basement, with which she manages to communicate with a little boy from the past, living in that same house. While investigating the boy’s future life, she discovers bad things that happen to him, and tries to save him. The meddling in the timeline generates very serious consequences for her own future and she, in desperation, will have to fight to recover her daughter’s life.

3 – Endless day

The Korean film (not to be confused with the American drama “Endless Days”) is one of the most underrated, and also one of the best of its kind. He starts by leaving a question for the viewer: What would you do if you lived the same day, every day, over and over again, and every day a madman tried to kill your daughter… Because Kim Joon-Young is going through this. The famous surgeon sees his daughter die in an accident, but wakes up the next day and she is still alive. Then she dies again in the same accident. From then on, he struggles to figure out how to avoid her death, entering a web of time lapses. The problem will be when he finds out why he’s in it. Here the dilemma goes to the field of medical ethics and blame.

4 – The sound of thunder

– Murphy’s theory applies here, that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong, in the worst possible way. In Ray Bradbury’s boundless imagination, he goes much further with this theory. The premise comes from a time machine that takes people (millionaires, obviously) to the past, to practice sport hunting… Dinosaurs! That’s right. The idea of ​​hunting already extinct animals seems innocent, incapable of generating effects on the lives of humans, millions of years ahead, especially taking into account the basic rule of not changing anything in the past (in this case, the “hunted” dinosaur was about to die). die in a natural disaster). But nature takes its toll and has time as its ally, and a simple flutter of butterfly wings in the Jurassic period could destroy the human future.

5 – The connection

This is one of those underrated movies that go unnoticed but hide a brilliant story. Young Seoyen returns to the village where she lived, to her old home. Having lost her cell phone, she uses the old landline of the residence, but when she receives a call from another young woman, apparently in trouble, she realizes that she is talking to someone who is in that same house, 20 years ago. A quick internet search and she discovers that the girl would be murdered, so she decides to warn and save her life… Everything seems to be going well in this temporal plot, past mistakes, deaths, crimes, so many things solved in the lives of the two young women, one in 1999 and the other in 2019. But one of them is not who it seems to be, one of them will take the reins of time. This is just the beginning of a psychological suspense plot and, of course, with the consequences of moving the clock of life.

6 – Dark

Dark is a series, but it will enter the category because there aren’t many in the style and, mainly, because it’s great. The three seasons with a closed ending do not disappoint, but leave me wanting more. The series begins by showing the family and school life of young people in a quiet German town, Winden. Jonas, the central character, recovers from the trauma of having lost his father, who took his own life not long ago. Soon the action begins, with the disappearance of a child, when Jonas and his friends were walking in a forest, close to a cave. In the search for the boy, others disappear, the plot picks up pace. Many events, at first, do not seem connected, but in Winden nothing is by chance, and the future, past and present, connect Jonas, his father, the boy, his friends, the teachers, the entire city, in a diabolical plot in which the viewer cannot blink, or misses an important detail. The ending is worthy of being one of the most cult series, even though it is still so recent.

7 – Somewhere Betweenn

Another series, another excellent plot. Laura Price, a television news producer, has her daughter murdered. At the same time, a man is on death row, in his last minutes before lethal injection, as his mother and brother fight to save him. Everything happens very quickly, including Laura’s attempt to take her own life after losing her daughter. But, upon waking up, she discovers that she has gone back in time and none of the events have happened yet. Knowing how and when everything will happen, Laura will join the former police officer who has her brother on death row, to try to avoid future events. But nothing seems that simple. The plot develops with surprising plots and a perfect ending.

8 – Interstellar

This film is undoubtedly one of the most revered of the genre, even though it is so

recent, and its fame is not overrated. The film shows a collapsing Earth, as an aggravating factor of being, apparently, irreversible. To try to save humanity, a group of space travelers has the mission to find other habitable worlds in other systems. It would be more of a common science fiction, if it weren’t for the family drama involved, since the summoned engineer is a family man, who leaves his children behind and leaves to save the Earth. Your journey, however, is not just in space, it is also in time. Scientific theories about time being relative and not passing in space, as on Earth, are put into practice. The father sees his daughter grow old, while he remains young, he sees life go by in minutes, hours… And he sees, above all, that it is in his hands and in the strings of time, a return and a salvation. The ending is surprising and is one of those rare science fiction films in which the viewer has tears in his eyes.

9 – On the edge of tomorrow

Here, Tom Cruise is (literally) parachuted into a war against aliens. Summoned, forced to fight, he stars in one of the funniest scenes (it is worth remembering that the film mixes science fiction, a lot of action – worthy of Tom Cruise – and comedy) in cinema, when he dies trying to find out where the gun lock is. He then wakes up again at the beginning and realizes he has gone back in time. In a mind-blowing (and once again, hilarious) plot of “die, wake up, fight, die again”, he tries to discover the reason for his misfortune, when he stumbles upon Emily Blunt, in her best form of a fatal fighter and realizes that he does not he is the only one to be in the strange web of time. The film, unfortunately, loses some of the humor that marks it at the beginning, and moves on to an electrifying drama and action whose objective is to prevent the end of humanity. Despite running out of laughs, Cruise and Blunt don’t let the shuttle drop, and the ending is worthy of being on this list.

10 X-Men: Days of Future Past

Here is a film somewhat underestimated by critics, but which brings important reflections on temporal paradoxes. Wolverine, the hero and anti-hero of the series, goes back to the past to prevent the future, in which he lives, where mutants were almost entirely annihilated by machines specialized in locating and killing these super developed humans. The plot doesn’t bring much news, he returns in his own body, has to convince others, those responsible for the tragic future, that he is a time traveler and that he knows that everything must be done differently, that enemies (the iconic professor Xavier and his rival and one day best friend, Magneto) must team up to save everyone’s future. This time the paradox is that everything worked out, but at what price… Perhaps many have not realized this, which is why this one does not usually appear on lists of the best films of the genre, but “everything works out” is also everything. go wrong. Wolverine fulfilled his mission in the past and returned to his present, and in that present, only he remembers that there was another life, all the others are innocent that something was taken from them, their lives, experiences, even their deaths. There are advantages to loss… Of course, the future turned out to be peaceful and beautiful, everyone alive, everyone well. But the final question, which cannot be silenced, is: would you be willing to erase all your life memories to have a better future? Waking up in your body from the past, without the memories of the last few decades, wouldn’t that be a kind of death… Wolverine, the time traveler, was the only one to wake up in the future, aware that he lived another reality, however, he also lost one. life, that of the present, because he jumped back in time again and possessed his body from the future, erasing his self that lived that life.

Confused? Imagine going back in time. Would you do it, even with all the risks?