Tradition? Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year’s Eve with 23-year-old affair

Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio will continue with its “loving tradition” in 2023. After going through multiple relationships with women under 25 years old, what would be your “age limit”. This time, the actor was seen with a model, 23 yearson the first day of the year, during a trip to the caribbean.

According to the tabloid Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio was with the model Victoria Lamas on his yacht, which was in St. barths, an island in the Caribbean. The site even though the two publicly present themselves as friends.

However, this would be the fourth time that the two have been seen together in less than a month, which reinforces the rumors of an affair between them. In addition, the young woman’s age matches the “metric” of DiCaprio. For those who don’t know, a profile on the internet forum Reddit even made an infographic about the actor’s girlfriends.

simply dead @Reddit made an infographic to show that Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to date a woman over 25 pic.twitter.com/8wMPMv1pjU — Mermaid ♀️ by Ratanabá (@luau_drey) August 30, 2022

In the analysis, a curious characteristic was evident: all relationships ended before they reached 26 years old. Camilla Morronefor example, which is the last ex-girlfriend pain actorturned 25 shortly before they ended in August 2022.

The subject, if you ask me, even became a joke in the industry. At this year’s Oscars, for example, the comedian Amy Schumer poked the actor onstage at the awards by saying: “Leonardo DiCaprio has done so much in the fight against climate change. Clearly he wants to leave a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he is old and they are young, understand?”. Next, remember in detail all the girlfriends you Leonardo DiCaprio already had!

Gisele Bundchen

Booming in Hollywood due to the success of “Titanic”, Leonardo DiCaprio assumed a public relationship with the Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in 1999. He was 25 at the time and she was 18. Their relationship lasted until 2005.

Bar Rafaeli

In the same year, the actor started a romance with another model, the Israeli Bar Fafaeli who was 20 years old. The relationship lasted from 2005 to 2011, when she was 25.

Blake Lively

Maybe you don’t remember, but Blake Lively also got involved with Leonardo DiCaprio before marrying Ryan Reynoldsfather of their three children — James, inez and betty. They had a short relationship in 2011 when she was 23 years old.

Erin Heatherton

Still in 2011, he started dating Erin Heatherton, who was 22 years old. She stayed with the actor from December of that year to October 2012.

Tony Garrn

Already in 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio met another model, Toni Garn. The German was 21 when it all started and they stayed together until 2015.

Kelly Rohrbach

The next girlfriend was also a model and actress Kelly Rohrbach. The relationship only lasted for the year 2015 when she was 25 years old.

Nina Agdal

Between 2014 and 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio had a relationship with the danish model Nina Agdal. The breakup happened before she turned 26.

Camilla Morrone

Lastly, Camilla Morrone. She and the actor started dating when she was just 20 years old and he was 44.

