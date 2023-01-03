Tuned? Cruzeiro athletes sing the club’s anthem; see the video

photo: reproduction Cruzeiro players, including new reinforcements for 2023, sang the anthem of the celestial club

Cruzeiro has been making several posts in celebration of the club’s 102nd anniversary, celebrated this Monday (2). And one of them caught the attention of Raposa fans: a video in which players from the Celeste team sing the anthem of Cruzeiro. Look:

Celebrities cheering for Cruzeiro Samuel Rosa is the most fervent Cruzeirense in the musical world. There is even a version of the club’s anthem recorded by the lead singer of Skank, who is a staple in the Raposa games in Mineiro. – photo: Beto Novaes/Estado de Minas Elected senator and Minister of Development, Social Welfare, Family and Fight against Hunger in Lula’s government, Wellington Dias, a Cruzeiro fan from Piauí – photo: Reproduction The main exponent of funk in Belo Horizonte today, singer MC Rick is a fanatical fan of Cruzeiro. The artist has already spoken about the club in interviews and composed songs related to Raposa on several occasions – photo: Reproduction Father Fbio de Melo was born into a predominantly athletic family, but he took a liking to Cruzeiro thanks to the blue shirt. – photo: Playback/Instagram Henrique Portugal, keyboardist for Skank, wrote for many years about Cruzeiro in the Da Arquibancada section of the Estado de Minas newspaper – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Maurinho, a former member of Tianastcia, sang alongside Henrique Portugal in the live of the centenary of Cruzeiro, in Mineiro. – photo: Reproduction/YouTube/Cruzeiro Milton Born in Rio de Janeiro, he was raised in Três Pontas, in the south of Minas Gerais. In 1962, he moved to Belo Horizonte, where he founded Clube da Esquina with friends Marilton, Márcio and L Borges. During this period, the singer and songwriter became a Cruzeiro fan. – photo: Disclosure Clara Nunes’ love for the Portela samba school was due to the blue and white colors, just like Cruzeiro’s uniform. The revelation was made by the singer herself, in an interview with Rdio Bandeirantes in December 1981. She died at the age of 40, in April 1983, due to heart failure caused by an anaphylactic shock. – photo: Frederico Mendes/O Cruzeiro Magazine-11/30/1971 Born in Par, sertanejo singer Israel Novaes became a Cruzeiro supporter due to the influence of childhood friends, who are from Minas Gerais – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro The sertanejo singer Gusttavo Lima has performed in concerts wearing the celestial mantle. He is a friend of Pedro Loureno, owner of Supermercados BH, the club’s main sponsor. In the image, the musician appears next to the steering wheel Lucas Silva, who presented him with a Cruzeiro shirt in December 2017. – photo: Reproduction The sertanejo singer Eduardo Costa has several photos with the Cruzeiro shirt on his social networks. – photo: Playback/Instagram Another sertanejo singer and Cruzeiro fan is Lucas Lucco, born in Patrocnio, in Tringulo Mineiro. – photo: reproduction Raised in the Minas Gerais municipality of Abre Campo, the brothers Victor and Lo, who formed a sertaneja duo until 2018, are from Cruzeiro. – photo: Divulgao/Victor & Lo Born in Curvelo, actor ngelo Antnio has already spoken about his passion for Cruzeiro in an interview with the club’s official magazine. – photo: Revista do Cruzeiro/Divulgao Away from soap operas since 2016, Jos Mayer usually appears in Globo’s reruns. A report by the newspaper Extra in 2014 mentioned that the actor subscribed to pay-per-view to watch the matches of his favorite club, Cruzeiro. – photo: DIVULGAO/TV GLOBO Actor Jackson Antunes is so fanatical about Cruzeiro that he made friends with former player Palhinha, champion of the 1976 Copa Libertadores. – photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Actor Iran Malfitano became a football partner at Cruzeiro in March 2016. – photo: Reproduction Actress Gorete Milagres, interpreter of Filomena, declares herself to be from Cruzeir, although she is not a football fanatic. – photo: reproduction Actress Dbora Falabella is also from Cruzeiro, despite keeping a low profile. – photo: TV Globo/Divulgao Another actress who prefers Cruzeiro is Letcia Sabatella, who was born in Belo Horizonte. – photo: Globo/Renato Rocha Miranda The influencer Jully Molina is from Belo Horizonte and a declared Cruzeiro fan, having even participated in the club’s official actions on social networks and in Mineiro. She has 5.5 million followers on Instagram – photo: Reproduction Rapper Sidoka offered to design the new shirt for Cruzeiro and was heard by the marketing department. In an interview with Flow Podcast, he spoke about his love for the club. ‘I’ve been from Cruzeirense since I was a little boy and I’m from Cruzeiro that doesn’t let my guard down. It doesn’t have that one. Am I in Series B? I’m in Serie B, but I don’t care, I have my titles, my history and I respect my team, I love my team’ – photo: Personal Archive The comedian Saulo Laranjeira has already taken the passion for Cruzeiro to one of its main characters, deputy João Plenrio. On the program A Praça Nossa, on SBT/Alterosa, the parliamentary fanfare proclaimed himself president of the Republic and told Carlos Alberto de Nbrega that all children in schools would be obliged to sing the anthem. ‘Okay, the national anthem?!’, asked the presenter. ‘No, from Cruzeiro!’, replied João Plenrio, prompting laughter from the audience. – photo: Playback/SBT Bruno Scornavacca, bassist for KLB, from Cruzeiro. His brothers, Leandro and Kiko, respectively support Corinthians and São Paulo. – photo: reproduction Guitarist of the band Jota Quest, Marco Tlio Cruzeirense is a fanatic and makes a point of showing this love on social networks. – photo: Playback/Instagram Singer-songwriter Fernanda Takai supports Cruzeiro in Minas Gerais and is sympathetic to Corinthians because of her father’s influence. – photo: reproduction The biggest female youtuber in Brazil, with 12.6 million subscribers on her channel, Camila Loures has already celebrated Cruzeiro titles in posts on Twitter. – photo: Playback/Instagram Belo Horizonte streamer LOUD Babi is a fanatic Cruzeiro fan and demonstrates her love for the club in several posts on social networks. With 1.4 million followers, she is the most popular woman on the Twitch platform and participated in official Celeste club events in 2021 – photo: Reproduction Cludio Venturini, vocalist and guitarist of the band 14 Bis, another fervent Cruzeirense. He has participated many times on TV programs analyzing the moment of the team and talking about his passion for the colors blue and white. – photo: personal archive Composer of ‘O Trem Azul’, L Borges was in Mineiro when Cruzeiro ran over Santos by 6 to 2 and approached the title of the 1966 Taa Brasil. – photo: Reproduction In the city of Pedra Azul, in the Jequitinhonha Valley, singer, visual artist and composer Paulinho Pedra Azul fell in love with Cruzeiro. – photo: reproduction Followed by more than 41 million people on Instagram and more than 11 million on YouTube, Virgnia Fonseca revealed in video in October 2021 that she is a Cruzeiro fan. The influencer was born in the United States but lived most of her life in Governador Valadares, in the interior of Minas Gerais – photo: Reproduction Author of the song “Salom e Pablito”, which refers to two illustrious Cruzeiro fans, rapper Das Quebradas is a declared fan of the Celeste club and has participated in several official events under Ronaldo’s management – photo: Thoms Santos/Cruzeiro in the publication the profile of Cruzeiro, in a joking tone, marked the Cruzeiro artists Milton Nascimento, Samuel Rosa and Gilberto Gil asking them to give singing lessons to the male and female players.

Cruzeiro 102 years

Cruzeiro completes 102 this Monday (2/1). Back to the elite of the Brazilian Championship, the club will make its debut in Serie A in peace with its fans after a turbulent recent past.

In the last three birthdays of Raposa, aged 99, 100 and 101, fans had to settle for the club playing in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Now, the prospects are different, and the expectation is that Cruzeiro will gradually resume the fight for leadership in Brazilian football.