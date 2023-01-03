Two Iranian teenagers sentenced to death for protests – News

Two Iranian teenagers were sentenced to death on the gallows for their participation in the protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic for months, denounced, this Monday (2), a human rights organization.

Two 23-year-old men had already been executed for their involvement in the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, who died in September after being detained by the morality police for violating Iran’s strict dress code.





NGOs fear that dozens more people are at risk of being hanged as authorities use capital punishment as an intimidation tactic to try to quell protests.

Mehdi Mohammadifard, an 18-year-old demonstrator, was sentenced to death, accused of having set fire to a traffic police station in the city of Nowshahr (west), in the province of Mazandaran, informed the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway.

The death sentence was handed down by a revolutionary court in Sari, the capital of the province, which found the young man guilty of charges of practicing “corruption on Earth” and “enmity against God”, the organization reported.

The double charge means he received two death sentences.

On the other hand, the Judiciary’s news agency, Mizan Online, reported that the supreme court had confirmed in December the death sentence of another protester, Mohammad Ghobadlou, accused of “enmity against God”.

Boroghani reportedly "wounded a security guard with a knife with the intention of killing him", "sowed terror among citizens" and "set fire to seat of government in the city of Pakdasht", southeast of Tehran. According to IHR, he is 19 years old.

The NGO reported last week that at least 100 protesters are at risk of being executed after being sentenced to death or accused of crimes that are punishable by death.

The first hangings drew an international outcry, and human rights groups are calling for pressure on Iran to prevent further executions.



