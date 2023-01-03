UFC boss Dana White was spotted assaulting his wife on New Year’s Eve

UFC boss Dana White has apologized after video surfaced of him slapping his wife across the face on New Year’s Eve.

The footage, posted on the US website TMZ, showed White and Anne getting into a heated fight at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. The couple’s melee began shortly after midnight at El Squid Roe.

Dana can be seen saying something to his wife of 26 years, before she slaps him across the face. He responds with other physical assaults, and then they are separated.

The UFC director publicly apologized after the incident. “I’m one of the guys who says there’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to get his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he said.

He admits that there was a lot of alcohol consumed before the slap, but acknowledges that it’s still not an excuse to hit someone.

“I’m embarrassed. We have three kids, and since the video came out, we’ve been showing the kids and are more focused on our family now. People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You never put your hands on a woman.”

the wife’s word

Anne White, the wife of Dana White, has also come forward and released a statement downplaying the incident.

“To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve, and things got out of hand on both sides. We talked about it as a family and apologized to each other.”

