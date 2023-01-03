UFC President Dana White Filmed Assaulting His Wife At New Year’s Eve Party

the president of UFC, Dana Whitewas involved in a major controversy in the early days of 2023 The leader of the main MMA category on the planet was spotted assaulting his wife, Anne White, at a party in the city of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in celebration of New Year’s Eve.

In a video released by the celebrity news portal TMZ, it is possible to see the beginning of the discussion between the couple, who have been together for about 30 years. In the images, Anne slaps Danna, who retaliates with a series of attacks. Later, in an interview with the channel itself, Dana White assumed that he assaulted the woman, that this was the couple’s first episode of violence, and that even though he was drunk at the time, nothing justifies the act.

“I have been saying for years that there is never any justification for a man to hit a woman. This is one of those horrible situations, I’m embarrassed, but we’re also more worried about our kids right now. We have three kids and since the video came out, we’ve shown them that we’re more focused on the family now. People will have opinions on this and most will be right, especially in my case. You don’t hit a woman, ever. My wife and I love each other very much and have been together for a long time, we’ve known each other since we were little and it was one of those unfortunate situations,” said Dana White.

Dana White assumed that he attacked the woman and apologized for the attitude. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse. I’m literally not going to make excuses for this. Never happened before, it was the first time. I don’t remember very well. It’s an awkward situation for both of us, but more importantly, we’re worried about our kids. Everyone asks me if I care about this or that. My answer is always the same: my legacy and all the work don’t matter to me at all. It’s all about the family, you know? It’s about his wife and his children”, concluded the UFC president.

Dana White’s wife also spoke out and asked for respect for the family’s privacy and confirmed the statement that the episode is unprecedented in the couple’s life.

“Dana and I have been married for over 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement, as this has never happened before. Unfortunately we both had too much to drink on New Years and things got out of hand, on both sides. We talked about it as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people respect our privacy, for the sake of our children,” said Anne.