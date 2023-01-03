US, South Korea expect North Korea’s ‘use of nuclear weapon’

The United States and South Korea are preparing “an effective and coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including North Korea’s use of a nuclear weapon,” a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Tuesday. fair (3).

The source clarified, however, that these preparations would not include “joint nuclear exercises”, as South Korea is not equipped with atomic weapons.

“The United States is fully committed to the alliance with South Korea and provides the country with an extensive deterrence capability,” he said.

The comments came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the US “nuclear umbrella” and its “enhanced deterrence” were no longer enough to reassure his country in the face of North Korea’s threats.

In Seoul, Yoon’s office said in a statement that the two governments were “in discussions for information exchange, joint planning and implementation regarding the operation of US nuclear assets in response to North Korea’s nuclear weapons”.

The statements by Washington and Seoul are directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who last Sunday called for an “exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal”.

For its part, the Workers’ Party of North Korea announced that the country “will develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, whose main mission will be a rapid nuclear counterattack”, according to the official KCNA news agency. .

A senior US official acknowledged that “North Korea’s actions and statements are a matter of growing concern”.

He also said the United States and South Korea were “working together to reinforce” the deterrence posture, which would involve “simulations” about the response to a North Korean nuclear attack.

The Pentagon is very clear about its “nuclear stance”. A document setting out the norms for the use of nuclear weapons states that “any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners would be unacceptable and spell the end of the regime.”

“There is no chance that the Kim regime can survive the use of nuclear weapons,” the document adds.

Seoul and Washington say Pyongyang is preparing for a new nuclear test soon, which would be its seventh in its history and its first since 2017.