Using Samsung Neo QLED QN90B TV as a gaming monitor

THE Neo QLED QN90B is the top-of-the-line Mini LED TV of 2022 from samsung. The device is an evolution of the already traditional QLED line of the South Korean manufacturer, which delivers a large volume of colors, more accurate and deep black, brightness and very strong contrast.

However, the line came with a strong appeal to the gamer consumer, with several features to attract both those who play on consoles and the extremely demanding Glorious PC Gamer Master Raceby offering a refresh rate of 144 Hz in the smaller models (43 and 50 inches), which in theory makes it a monitor aimed at gamers.

For two weeks, I focused on evaluating the Neo QLED QN90B’s capabilities as a display aimed at mostly PC gamers, and I share my impressions below.

transparency note

Founded in 2004, the half bit publishes opinion reviews in order to help readers make their own purchasing decision, whether for a gadget, a game, or a service/software/app.

We have always been frank in our opinions, and we highlight the positives and negatives of the products equally, regardless of their origin, as a way to maintain the integrity and transparency of the site.

No one outside the editorial office of the half bit had access to this text in advance, and there was no interference, payment, or direction from Samsung, or third parties, in relation to its content.

Neo QLED TV QN90B was provided by Samsung on loan; it will be returned to the company after testing.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90B video review

To begin with, the video review of the analysis published on Technoblog, in which there is nothing more to comment on its general capabilities. Here, I will focus exclusively on its use as a gaming monitor, the selling point of smaller models.

Resolution or Frame Rate: You Decide

Fact: a TV has never been the first choice of monitor for PC gamers, mainly because of the response time, even if the resolution and color fidelity are high. For those who focus on competitive games, this factor is essential, in addition to not having the need for a huge display.

Exactly because of this, the QN90B has different refresh rates depending on the size. The larger ones, 55 and 65 inches, bring 120 Hz, while the 43 and 50″, the latter being the one tested by half bit, delivers 144 Hz; this frequency, usually available with resolutions smaller than 4K, is considered the minimum acceptable for a monitor aimed at the gaming public.

Having a gamer notebook available when I received the TV, I was able to test it satisfactorily in this regard, and it does not do poorly with games where performance, not resolution, is more important.

I concentrated my tests on two competitive games, overwatch 2 and fortniteone racing, forza horizon 5and an open-world RPG, Genshin Impact, these two mainly to also assess the graphics ability, and the results were very good. The LCD panel with Mini LED technology provides an excellent color volume (100%, according to Samsung), with a result very close to an OLED, still the best screen technology in that sense.

Regarding performance, the QN90B presents itself as the first TV with what it takes to be considered an interesting option for the PC gamer. Taking Genshin Impactlocked at 60 fps even on PC (apparently, Apple pays Hoyoverse for 120 fps exclusivity, on iPhones and iPads with ProMotion displays), the rest are adjustable at 144 Hz and higher resolutions.

The notebook used in question has a 15.6″ and 240 Hz screen, but the combination of 50″ and 144 Hz turned out to be excellent; for those who insist on bigger screens, but don’t want to lose in the frame rate, this TV does not disappoint. So much overwatch 2 how much fortnite support frame rate > resolution, and the Samsung TV meets the requirements without any problems.

As for games where performance is not the priority, the visual experience is also very satisfying. In forza horizon 5, in resolution mode, the game takes advantage of the QN90B’s visual resources very well; already Genshin Impact It was beautiful, with high color fidelity and strong brightness, excellent for enjoying the game’s visuals.

Oh, remember that it also supports 4:4:4 chroma sampling in PC mode, both in 1080p and 4K, at 60 and 120 Hz; on the other hand, it doesn’t deliver 144Hz at 2K (1440p).

Dolby Vision is still an embezzlement on the QN90B

On the technical side, the Neo QLED QN90B offers the obligatory Game Mode, which allows you to adjust the screen settings for the genre of game being played, similar to competitors. In my tests, it went into PC mode as soon as the notebook was connected, and also recognized the PS5 and Xbox Series X right away.

There is also an upscaling option, which raises the resolution of what is being displayed to 4K, and HDR10+ image modes for both videos and the variant dedicated to games. However, Samsung continues to refuse to pay royalties to Dolby, at least not fully.

Although the QN90B finally supports Dolby Atmos sound, absent in the previous generation, it does not offer Dolby Vision, which the manufacturer defends as “a global strategy”, probably to save money.

Meanwhile, LG offers both video technologies (HDR10+ is open source) on all of its OLED TVs, even entry-level ones. Fuck off, Samsung.

Still on the technical side, the QN90B also has a resource to mitigate input lag, the delay in entering commands and their reproduction on the screen, when in PC mode, and the results were excellent, with 5.8 ms at 144 Hz, a number considered ideal for a gamer display.

In Console mode, the device clocked in at 8.5ms at 120Hz, lower than competitors but still a decent number. In my opinion, the QN90B is more interesting as a monitor than a TV when it comes to gaming. There is even support for Ultrawide aspect ratios, at 21:9 and 32:9.

The TV also has VRR, which adjusts the frame rate displayed on the screen to what is running at the source, a feature available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The only weaknesses are a higher response time, of over 12 ms in 144 Hz mode, even generating the effect of motion blur (it is faster at 120 Hz), and an inconsistency when displaying texts in 144 Hz mode.

Streaming games? Also has

The QN90B is a TV ready for streaming games, and fully supports the two main services available, Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now. The device fully supports the pairing of a Bluetooth control, which can be used with apps that are already pre-installed.

The device has a hub dedicated to games, which provides usage tutorials and shows the titles available to play over the internet, as long as the user subscribes to one or both services. With the controller connected, just choose a game and enjoy.

In my tests, I was unable to use GeForce Now, which has restricted access in Brazil due to high demand, so I focused on Game Pass, a service to which I am a subscriber.

After pairing a DualShock 4 controller, I was able to access the entire collection of games available in the cloud to play. To ensure fluidity, I preferred to connect the QN90B to the internet via network cable, so delays would be minimal.

I tested a variety of games, from different genres, and the performance was equal to playing a game via streaming on Xbox Series X. There are some delays and resolution drops, caused by fluctuations in the connection, but nothing that makes the experience unfeasible.

Same fortnite can be enjoyed from the cloud, with no major compromises.

What I’m going to say may sound controversial to many people, but if you can’t afford a beefy PC or a current generation console, and you don’t care about the absolute performance provided by titles running locally, you can settle with a TV that supports game streaming services, a Bluetooth controller, and a subscription to your preferred service.

In this, the QN90B comes out ahead of LG TVs, which still don’t support streaming games with apps; it is possible to play through the cloud with them, pairing a Bluetooth controller, but you will depend on the native browser to access your subscription services.

Conclusion

Samsung is determined to win over the gamer crowd with the Neo QLED QN90B TV, given the heavy investment in dedicated resources, specifically those that don’t give up their NASA PCs. VRR support, resources that mitigate input lag, and the 144 Hz frequency, which consoles do not deliver, seek to position it as a monitor for this audience.

The big advantage of this product is obviously its size and resolution. 144Hz monitors rotate between 27 and 32″; this TV, however, offers 43 or 50″, with 4K.

The main impediment is the price. The 43″ model can be found for BRL 3.9 thousand in the retail chain, while the 50″ model costs BRL 4.4 thousand. A direct competitor, the LG Ultragear 32GN600 monitor, 32 inches, 2K resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and 165 Hz refresh rate, costs BRL 2 thousand; although smaller and with less resolution, the 32GN600 is clocked higher, and costs just over half the entry-level model of the QN90B.

In my opinion, the Neo QLED QN90B scores points for dispensing with connected devices to offer a gaming experience, thanks to its support for cloud services, but it is still a more restricted option, especially if you don’t have a lot of space on your desk.

In the end, it depends on what you’re looking for in a gaming monitor: the QN90B has a high size, high resolution and refresh rate, and extra content, but it comes at a price.

Samsung Neo QLED TV QN90B — Technical Data*

Model: 50QN90B;

50QN90B; panel type: Mini LED LCD;

Mini LED LCD; panel size: 50 inches;

50 inches; Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels;

3840 x 2160 pixels; Update rate: 144Hz;

144Hz; Response time: uninformed;

uninformed; Supported imaging technologies: Adaptive HDR10+, HLG;

Adaptive HDR10+, HLG; Game support technologies: HDR10+ GiG, VRR, nVidia G-Sync (compatible), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro;

HDR10+ GiG, VRR, nVidia G-Sync (compatible), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro; Loudspeakers: 4 speakers (2.2 sound) and 40 W power (RMS);

4 speakers (2.2 sound) and 40 W power (RMS); Supported audio technologies: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus;

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus; Connections: Apple AirPlay 2, DLNA, Bluetooth 5.2, Miracast, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct;

Apple AirPlay 2, DLNA, Bluetooth 5.2, Miracast, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct; Video entries: 4 HDMI 2.1 (VRR, ALLM, eARC, HDMI-CEC), 1 RF coaxial;

4 HDMI 2.1 (VRR, ALLM, eARC, HDMI-CEC), 1 RF coaxial; Audio outputs: 1 digital optics;

1 digital optics; Other ports: 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet;

2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet; Energy consumption: 175W (maximum);

175W (maximum); Operational system: Tizen;

Tizen; Dimensions: 111.4 x 70.9 x 22.3 cm (with base), 111.4 x 64.4 x 2.7 cm (without base);

111.4 x 70.9 x 22.3 cm (with base), 111.4 x 64.4 x 2.7 cm (without base); Weight: 18.6 kg (with base), 14 kg (without base).

Strong points:

144 Hz, ideal for PC gamers;

Excellent image quality;

Several features for the gamer audience, including input lag reduction;

Native support for cloud gaming services.

Weak points:

Still no sign of Dolby Vision;

Response time a little high.

* Product has been rated as a gaming monitor.

Collaborators: Darlan Helder (video review).