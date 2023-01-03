Vanessa Hudgens reveals she has the gift of talking to ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens revealed that he has the gift of talking with ghosts. The actress and singer, known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical trilogy, spoke openly about the subject during an interview with NYLON magazine, revealing her paranormal ability.

“I feel that as a child I was naturally a garden witch, like an earth witch, always playing with herbs and smoothing things out.”, she says. “And then at a certain point I think it freaked me out so I tried to stop.” Years later, a conversation with a coworker reignited his curiosity. “He was like, ‘What do you call angels?‘”, recalls Hudgens. “And I was like, ‘Well, I guess spirits?’ And he said, ‘Yes, so you think an angel will approach you if you don’t let the spirits get close to you?’”

Hudgens still says that nowadays the spirits are all around him. “I feel like I can travel with a spiritual entourage because I go to places that have no remaining spiritual energy and I still feel things.”, she says. “Honestly, when you live with it, it’s a casual thing. It’s not like they’re some ominous omen looming above you. It’s like you see them and they literally look like people.”

Her interest in the spiritual world is so great that Vanessa is behind a documentary series in which, together with GG Magree will work with experts to learn how to better use their, as she now calls them, “gifts.” “That’s how I am: at the end of it all, I bet on myself, and I know that we’re going to succeed and make things happen.,” she says. “I was like ‘I understand and appreciate the concern but this is my baby [sobre a série documental].’”







