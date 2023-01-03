Vasco insists on hiring Ivan, says website

First of all, Vasco stipulated a period of one week to try to finalize the signing of goalkeeper Ivan Quaresma, today at Zenit, Russia, which belongs to Corinthians. He is considered the club’s priority for the position in 2023.

Torcedores.com found that executive director Paulo Bracks is personally handling the negotiation, together with Fernando Garcia, businessman from Elenko Sports who talks directly with representatives of the São Paulo club.

Paulo Bracks’ idea is to reduce Corinthians’ initial request of US$ 4 million (R$ 21.3 million, at current prices) to negotiate 80% of the athlete’s economic rights. The leader tries to sew some kind of deal for a slightly lower amount.

Ivan’s season (Source: oGol)

Games: 4

Holder: 4

Reserve used: 0

Goals conceded: 5

Minutes on the field: 390

The one-week deadline is given by the fact that Ivan would arrive with title holder status at Vasco and, at that moment, the leader tries to speed up the negotiations in order to guarantee the player’s presence for the dispute of the Carioca Championship.

Despite this, Vasco treats the negotiation as complex due to financial obstacles to finalizing the operation. That’s because the club is preparing a counterproposal after Ivan refuses the preliminary number offered by the manager.

Games played by Ivan in the season (Source: oGol)

11/27/2022: Zenit 0 x 0 Spartak Moscow

09/29/2022: Zenit 0 x 3 Spartak Moscow

09/14/2022: Zenit 2 x Krylya Sovetov

31/08/2022: Zenit 2 x 0 Fakel Voronezh

What may facilitate a possible deal with Vasco is that Ivan wants to play more often. The goalkeeper played only four games for the Russian Cup. He, therefore, has not yet entered the field for the Russian Championship.

Also according to the report, Corinthians does not intend to make the transaction difficult. The expectation is that the club will reduce the amount requested in exchange for maintaining a higher percentage of economic rights.

Vasco has information that Corinthians no longer accepts to negotiate the goalkeeper on loan. Timão’s idea is to reinforce finances with a permanent departure of the player to the São Januário club.