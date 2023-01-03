VIDEO: UFC boss Dana White hits his wife at a party and makes a lame excuse

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss, who earns millions of dollars with MMA fights, Dana White gave a lame excuse to justify the cowardly assault on his wife, Anne White, at a party at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, a city on the coast of Mexico, on the 31st of December.

Footage released by celebrity website TMZ shows the couple arguing in the crowded club. Suddenly, Anne slaps Dana across the face, who lunges at her wife, with whom she has three children.

The UFC boss had to be restrained by people who were close to the couple and, on Sunday (1st), gave a lame excuse to justify the aggression against the celebrity website.

Witnesses of the aggression told the website that the couple appeared to be drunk before the fight and that Dana himself used the drink to justify the lack of control and the slaps given to his wife.

To the website, the UFC boss said he had been drinking a lot. “You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now I’m here on TMZ talking about it,” Dana said.

He also stated that the two were embarrassed and now just want to preserve their children. To the TMZ Sports website, Anne minimized the attacks suffered.

“Dana and I have been married almost 30 years. We had a lot to drink on New Year’s Eve and things got out of hand, on both sides. We’ve talked about it as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people respect our privacy for the sake of our children,” he said.