Vikings: Actress shares unpublished photos of her youth on Instagram and enchants with beauty

The actress Katheryn Winnick played the role of the character lagertha in “Vikings”. On Instagram, the star has more than 5.8 million followers. She recently shared an unpublished photo showing her evolution.

Check the post:

Born on December 17, 1977, Katheryn is currently 44 years old. In the post, Winnick showed a montage that starts from his childhood to the current stage, with passages through his adolescence and youth.

“Ahhh… what a trip!”, wrote the actress in the caption.

In the comments, Katheryn received several compliments.

“You are one of my favorite actresses.”, wrote one fan.

Another said that the actress was like wine, getting even more beautiful every year.

“Mrs. Looks like wine, getting older and prettier.”, he stated.

One of the highlights of the image is the time when Winnick started practicing martial arts at the age of seven. At thirteen, she had already earned her black belt. At the age of 21, she became the owner of three branch schools.

Katheryn currently stars in the series “big sky”, ABC crime drama created by David E. Kelley. In the plot, private detectives team up with an ex-cop (Winnick) to investigate the disappearance of two sisters who were kidnapped on a remote Montana road.