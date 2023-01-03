Virus Alert: Google Ads Are Being Used to Spread Malware

Google’s ad platform, Google Ads, is being used to spread false websites that lead users to download viruses, which steal personal data contained in the computer.

According to the “Terra” portal, the fake pages simulate popular programs – which further reinforces the reliability of the user -, but make unreliable files available, manipulated and hosted on services that are also recognized. In this way, less suspicion is raised and malware (program with malicious intent) is downloaded onto the computer.

The main intention of this program is the theft of personal information, such as credentials and cookies saved in browsers. The program guarantees the user free download of some popular programs, such as AnyDesck, Slack, Zoom, uTorrent, Afterburner, among others.

Also according to the portal, this operation was revealed by specialists from Guardio Labs, who also disclosed that the search for the software on Google causes false ads to appear. Because they are known services, they end up not being blocked by antivirus or other security means.

The researchers also said that the main targets are users from the United States and Canada. However, it is worth being alert, as there are a large number of brands that cybercriminals would be exploiting.

Security measures

Here are some ways to prevent yourself from falling for the virus: