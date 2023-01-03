Vítor Pereira explains why he accepted an invitation from Flamengo and returned to Brazil: ‘It was not my intention’

After living his first day as coach of Flamengo in this Monday, Victor Pereira explained why he accepted the Rio de Janeiro club’s invitation to sign a contract valid until December 2023 shortly after leaving Corinthians, the team he commanded throughout the last season. The possibility of titles at the helm of such a qualified team was highlighted by the professional.

– These responsibilities, these challenges, these perspectives of conquests that brought me back to Brazil. It was not my intention to return, but after an invitation like that, with so many titles to dispute, with a club of this size and a squad of this level, my expectations are high – said the coach, in an interview with the club’s official channel, in this Monday:

– The CT structure has it all. All concentrated in the same block, which is good. With the fields very close. A very beautiful green surroundings, very beautiful nature all around. Peace of mind to work well. Then, the enthusiasm of the players, the competitive spirit, which is natural at this level, of technical quality. And little by little we are going to build a game that makes the players happy, makes them comfortable and excites the fans – added the Portuguese.

At the age of 54, Vítor Pereira will be officially presented as coach of Flamengo this Tuesday.