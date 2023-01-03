Vítor Pereira has the opportunity to achieve unprecedented feat in Flamengo for over a decade

Victor Pereira arrived in Rio de Janeiro and will be the commander of the Flamengo in 2023. After passing through Corinthians, the coach signed a contract until December with the Gávea club. With seven tournaments in dispute in the season, the Portuguese will have the opportunity to achieve an unprecedented feat since 2011 in the Rubro-Negro: starting and ending a year in charge of the professional team.

The last name to achieve such stability in the position was Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who managed Flamengo between October 2010 and February 2012. Since then, two other coaches have worked for 12 months or more at the Rio de Janeiro club, but taking over the team in the middle of season: Zé Ricardo (from July 2016 to August 2017) and Jorge Jesus (from July 2019 to July 2020).

Dorival Júnior, Muricy Ramalho, Zé Ricardo, Abel Braga, Carpegiani… There were several coaches who had the chance to start a season for Flamengo since 2011, but no one was successful. And it wasn’t for lack of achievements. Since his work in Luxemburgo, Rubro-Negro has won two Serie A titles in the Brasileirão and twice the Copa do Brasil, in addition to two Brazilian Super Cups, one Recopa Sudamericana, one Libertadores and five Carioca Championships.

EIGHTH TECHNICAL MANAGEMENT LANDIM

The scenario is the same, making the cut of the management of President Rodolfo Landim, who took office in 2019. Responsible for replacing Dorival Júnior, who ended 2022 champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira is the eighth coach of the management that is queuing titles.



Check out the technicians who started and ended in charge of Flamengo since 2011:

2022

Who started it: Paulo Sousa

Who finished: Dorival Junior

2021

Starter: Rogério Ceni

Who finished: Maurício Souza (interim after Renato Gaúcho left)

2020

Starter: Jorge Jesus

Finisher: Rogério Ceni

2019

Starter: Abel Braga

Finisher: Jorge Jesus

2018

Who started it: Paulo César Carpegiani

Who finished: Dorival Junior

2017

Starter: Zé Ricardo

Finisher: Reinaldo Rueda

2016

Who started it: Muricy Ramalho

Finisher: Zé Ricardo

2015

Who started it: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Who finished: Jayme de Almeida (interim after Oswaldo de Oliveira left)



2014

Who started it: Jayme de Almeida

Finisher: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

2013

Who started it: Dorival Junior

Finisher: Mano Menezes

2012

Who started it: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Who finished: Dorival Junior

2011

Who started it: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Finisher: Vanderlei Luxemburgo