VP explains leaving Corinthians and choosing Flamengo

Vítor Pereira was presented at Flamengo today and opened the interview explaining the controversial departure from Corinthians.

Censorship: Vítor Pereira was asked if he warned Corinthians about his desire to lead Flamengo, but the club’s advisory said he would only answer about the new team.

Explanation

I take the opportunity. I’ve been silent this whole time. A lot has been said by those who don’t know. This is the truth, only I know it, no one else. Anyone who doesn’t say what I’m talking about here is speculating or lying. What happened was that my coming to Brazil happened in a way that I had not expected to come. My team and I agreed to come and learn about Brazilian football, see if it was good or not. That’s why we signed a year contract, fulfilled in full, with responsibility, dedication, suffering, many sleepless nights.

family situation

Due to the wear and tear that I know this health situation causes, I kept saying that I would go home. That was always very clear in my head. I was always honest with who I had to be. My decision would be to return to Portugal. Proof of this is that two days before the club asked me to make a statement for the fans to understand the situation that the main reason for leaving was family and I did. In fact, in my head, this was a clear idea and the commitment I had. There was no lie. This dismantles any theory. It is the truth. Anyone who says anything afterwards is lying.

Proposal

After that and the championship was over, a club of the size of Flamengo appeared in an approach. It had never crossed my mind to stay in Brazil. The approach came up in the conversation we had and I was wondering why the professional proposal is of such a great dimension. Flamengo has a year of great challenges ahead. A quality team to fight for titles and from a professional point of view there is no coach in the world who does not think of such a proposal. I kept thinking knowing I had a problem at home to solve. If my family understood after the conversations that we could deal with the health situation we have at home, but that the professional challenge was important for my career, I had to make a decision.

staff and family

The staff didn’t come because each of us has our own family context to solve. They didn’t make it, others came. I will have the same dedication as the previous club, I appreciate the way I was treated. I will reciprocate with effort and commitment. I only owe something to my family. Here I am with joy and ready to take on this project that I love from a professional point of view. I like to compete to win, I came to win titles. Only if I were crazy would I not consider it, if I were in another world I wouldn’t think about what the project can bring me professionally. I don’t know where the lie is, the bad character”.

Acknowledgment

I will repay with dedication and commitment. It is a great challenge launched by a club the size of Flamengo. A year with many titles up for grabs. It is a very big professional challenge. It is with honor, responsibility and commitment that we accept. We will work hard to achieve great victories.

game model

One of the reasons that convinced me to accept the challenge was the quality of the cast. A very high level structure that allows us to work with all conditions. What we want is to create together an attractive game, that the players enjoy and have fun, that pleases the fans. It’s a lot of passion, 42 million fans.

Departure from Corinthians and arrival at Fla

world

We have to win the opening game first and there’s the Super Cup before that too. A job well done with titles in the previous year, without a doubt. Each coach has his own way of playing well defined. The idea has to be created according to the quality and characteristics of the players. One of the strong reasons was the ambitious way they presented the project and the quality of the cast. Now it’s about building a game with an identity that is played by players. What we have to do is a game that connects them and frees them, allows them to express their qualities.

Super Cup

The first day was to set the stage for us to start the tactical work. Connect players with ideas, align ideas with qualities, see if they feel comfortable. We know that time is not much, but we have enough experience to be objective and not waste time with secondary things. It also has the advantage of not being in Brazil for the first time, I have more knowledge of the league and Flamengo players.

Jorge Jesus

I faced Jorge many times and for two years in Porto and Benfica we had a relationship that was a little on the edge. Funny that after having played these two championships between us, we ended up developing a certain friendship. I admire coaches more and more because many times we play a role, we develop that aggressiveness that many times confuse with arrogance, but it is the tension, the pressure. We become almost a double of us. We’re aggressive on the field, he’s also that emotional in training and on the pitch, but off it we’re different. That’s a friendship I cherish.

foreign technician

Technicians have no nationality or age. It’s competence. There are many competent Brazilian technicians. It was a big surprise. Not because I don’t believe there aren’t good Brazilians here, but I didn’t follow the championship in Brazil very carefully from a tactical point of view. There is a very large tactical diversity, which is why this championship becomes complicated, in addition to the calendar. With that, players with a lot of technical quality. England had a standardized game and when the market opened the game evolved quickly. It is a diversified championship with a very high quality. I just went to Portugal and saw a lot of Brazilians. The world is like this, it is by sharing knowledge that we have to gain. I evolve with Brazilians and I believe they can have something to gain from us.

Game

It was a job well done by Dorival. I’m not coming in and painting the house again. I’m painting in the colors I want in our division-by-division way. For the house to be built in our way, it takes some time. My experience allows me to go straight to behaviors without wasting time. We started aligning ideas.

dispute for positions

Usually what characterizes players with this profile is ambition. The big difference between one and the other is the ability to maintain ambition even after winning many titles. Another aspect is competitiveness. Maintain the level for many years until the end of the career. This competition benefits from Flamengo. Gabigol and Pedro have already proved that they can play together.

cast planning

Few clubs in the world will play as many games as Flamengo. The number of games is so large that we cannot always enter with them. We will manage in the best way. That’s why the cast has to be competitive. I need some time to work, transmit ideas, align the players with what we want, but soon we’ll play because training isn’t enough. There needs to be competition. I want to put them to compete until the game against Palmeiras, which is the priority now.

number of games

I believe that being able to get closer to what my ideas are. I like an aggressive game, possession, dominance. That was one of the things that brought me to Flamengo.

Gerson

He is a quality player, which was possible after a great effort by the club. It will add quality in line with our intention to raise the competitive level even further. Happy to be able to count on him.

Skin

The King is probably the best ever. His memory will live on for generations to come. I wish that God welcomes your soul, gives rest that we need. This life is not easy. My condolences to the family. Of course, the world of football has become poorer, but he will continue to see good football wherever he is. Players of Pelé’s size will be eternal.