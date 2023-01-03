Watch on Telecine the best films chosen by ‘Variety’

In a recent publication, the American magazine Variety listed the best feature films of all time. With the most varied titles, the list brings films ranging from suspense plots to love stories. who is a subscriber Telecine You can watch 15 of these titles — including Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock’s feature, first on the list. Film fans can access the works on the Telecine Cult schedule this January or via streaming, on the Telecine Top 100 Films cinelist. And, in addition to the best foreign films, it is also possible to find national classics there, such as Cidade de Deus, Central do Brasil, Bacurau, A Vida Invisível and O Auto da Compadecida.

See below the films available in the Telecine catalogue.

1.Psychosis

Synopsis: Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Director for Alfred Hitchcock and Best Supporting Actress for Janet Leigh, “Psycho” follows the saga of Marion (Leigh), a secretary who steals money from her job. She checks into the Bates Motel, a run-down hotel owned by the strange Norman (Anthony Perkins).

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin

Genre: Suspense

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; or Wednesday, the 18th, at 5:20 pm at Telecine Cult.

2.The Godfather

Synopsis: The film, based on the book of the same name by Mario Puzo, accompanies the Corleone family – the most powerful of the Italian mafia in New York. In the first feature of the franchise, the transition of power from Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) to his son Michael (Al Pacino) is narrated. This is one of the most popular films in the history of cinema and was nominated for ten Oscar categories, having won three – best picture, best lead actor and best screenplay.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Marlon Brando, Richard S. Castellano, Robert Duvall

Genre: Action

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; or Thursday, 5th, at 10 pm during the Special Robert Duvall Telecine Cult.

3.Pulp Fiction – Times of Violence

Synopsis: A Quentin Tarantino classic, “Pulp Fiction” was awarded the Palme d’Or in 1994 and won the Oscar for best screenplay. With a star-studded cast, which has names like Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis, the feature is centered on two murderers, a boxer and the wife of a mobster. The characters, in theory, do not share anything in common, but end up intersecting in a web of violence and unexpected situations.

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Tim Roth, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, John Travolta, Ving Rhames, Amanda Plummer, Uma Thurman

Genre: Drama

Rating: 18 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; Wednesday, 04, at 23:40; or Saturday, 7th, at 5:35 pm at Telecine Cult.

4.Happiness Cannot Be Purchased

Synopsis: A classic Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life” stars George Bailey (James Stewart), a man who is desperate because of his financial situation. He then plans to throw himself off the bridge, but gives up after being touched by an angel. The feature was awarded the Golden Globe for best direction and competed for five Oscar statuettes.

Director: Frank Capra

Cast: James Stewart, Thomas Mitchell, Donna Reed, Henry Travers, Lionel Barrymore

Genre: Drama

Free classification

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators.

5.Do the Right Thing

Synopsis: Directed by Spike Lee, it takes the discussion about black representation to the screen. From 1990, the film accompanies a young man who questions the owner of a restaurant that has a wall with pictures of celebrities, but all white. From the owner’s refusal to pay homage to black celebrities, the place ends up becoming the center of an uprising. The film competed for the Golden Globe for best film and for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Martin Lawrence, Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Aiello, Spike Lee, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Richard Edson, Ruby Dee, Bill Nunn

Genre: Drama

Rating: 12 years

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; Thursday, 19, at 23:45; or Sunday, 22nd, at 3:45 pm at Telecine Cult.

6.The Godfather 2

Synopsis: Under the command of Michael Corleone, the family sees its business expand in the midst of misdemeanor in the USA. At the same time, the film recaps the formation of the mafia and the history of the patriarch Dom Corleone, who in his youth was played by Robert De Niro. The film competed for 11 Oscar statuettes, of which it won six – including best film, best script and best direction.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton

Genre: Action

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; or Friday, 6th, at 1:05 am during the Robert Duvall Special at Telecine Cult.

7.Chinatown

Synopsis: “Chinatown” follows the work of JJ Gittes (Jack Nicholson), a private detective who is hired to investigate an alleged case of infidelity. He, however, ends up discovering more information about his contractor and finds himself entangled in a chain of corruption. Film by Roman Polanski, he was awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Director: Roman Polanski

Cast: John Huston, Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway

Genre: Drama

Rating: 12 years

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; or Saturday, 14th, at 5:55 pm at Telecine Cult.

8.The Misunderstood

Synopsis: A film by François Truffaut, “The Misunderstood” was awarded the prize for best director at Cannes and competed for the Oscar for best script written for cinema. The film tells the story of Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), a young man neglected by his mother and stepfather. Feeling abandoned, the teenager begins to lead a disorderly life, missing classes to play and watch movies. At a certain point, he leaves his family home and goes to live on the streets, supporting himself from petty theft.

Director: François Truffaut

Cast: Claire Maurier, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Albert Rémy

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators.

9. City Lights

Synopsis: A classic by Charles Chaplin, “City Lights” is a love story in which the Tramp falls in love with a blind flower girl. She, in turn, lives with her grandmother and is going through a difficult time: they are about to be evicted. To prevent them from becoming homeless, the Tramp tries to make money in order to help them.

Director: Charles Chaplin

Cast: Charles Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill, Harry Myers

Comedy genre

Free classification

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators.

10.8 1/2

Synopsis: Consecrated with the Oscar for best foreign film, “8 ½” tells the story of a film director, Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni), who lives a moment of existential crisis. The protagonist experiences the anguish of lack of inspiration when he is about to shoot a new film. To try to contain the void of ideas, Anselmi decides to mix fiction and reality.

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Sandra Milo, Claudia Cardinale

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; or Tuesday, 17th, at 9:30 am at Telecine Cult.

11.Rosemary’s Baby

Synopsis: Also by Polanski, “Rosemary’s Baby” is a reference among horror films. Rosemary and her partner, Guy, move to Manhattan. The problem arises when, after becoming pregnant, Rosemary begins to have visions that lead her to distrust her neighbors and to live in constant paranoia. Ruth Gordon won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Minnie Castevet.

Director: Roman Polanski

Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon

Genre: Horror

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; Friday, 13th, at 00:10; or Monday, the 16th, at 3:30 pm at Telecine Cult.

12.The Secret of Brokeback Mountain

Synopsis: “Brokeback Mountain” follows the romance between two men, a ranch hand and a rodeo cowboy. They meet in the summer of 1963 and live a forbidden love. The feature was awarded the Oscar for best direction, for Ang Lee – who became the first Asian to win the honor.

Director: Ang Lee

Cast: Anna Faris, Anne Hathaway, David Harbour, Graham Beckel, Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Mara, Linda Cardellini, Michelle Williams, Peter McRobbie, Randy Quaid, Roberta Maxwell

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; or Tuesday, 24th, at 4:10 pm at Telecine Cult.

13.ET – The Extra-Terrestrial

Synopsis: One of Steven Spielberg’s most famous titles, “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” is centered on the friendship of Elliott (Henry Thomas), a 10-year-old boy, with a small alien who got lost on Earth. To protect his new friend, Elliott tries to find a way to get him back to his home planet.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote

Genre: Adventure

Free classification

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; Sunday, 22nd, at 11:55 am at Telecine Cult.

14.Bicycle Thieves

Synopsis: Set in post-war Italy, “Bicycle Thieves” follows the saga of Antonio Ricci, who needs to secure his job and, for that, he needs a bicycle. The problem is that when he manages to buy one, he is robbed. Antonio then goes in search of his bicycle throughout the city of Rome. It was awarded the Golden Globe for best foreign film and was nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay.

Director: Vittorio De Sica

Cast: Lamberto Maggiorani, Lianella Carell, Enzo Staiola

Genre: Drama

Rating: 10 years

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators; Wednesday, 04, at 22h; or Friday, 6th, at 12:55 pm at Telecine Cult.

15.Parasite

Synopsis: Born into a poor family, Ki-Woo starts teaching at a rich girl’s house to help her parents with the bills. From that moment on, the teenager draws up a plan to employ his entire family in the mansion where his student lives. Everything goes well until the discovery of a secret environment in the house and a series of unusual events begin to happen. The film won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and the Palme d’Or.

Director: Bong Joon-Ho

Cast: Song Kang-Ho, Choi Woo-Sik, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Jang Hye-Jin, Park So-Dam

Genre: Drama

Rating: 16 years old

Where to see it: in the Telecine catalogue, available on Globoplay and on streaming services from operators.