Waze: new alert system where accidents can happen

The Waze app, which most of us like to use while driving, is testing a new warning system that could help many people in more dangerous areas.

According to the Geektime website, a new beta program has been created to use crash information from the Waze user community.

This information will be used to try to prevent accidents in these areas. For drivers, the route will turn red on the map, indicating the most dangerous areas. In addition, a pop-up message will appear, informing the dangers of that region, before the person arrives there.

To prevent the driver from diverting his attention from the traffic and staring at the screen of the cell phone or the car’s multimedia center, several warnings will not be shown, but only one, more summarized, before the dangerous area.

The message will quote that the information comes from “reports from drivers in your area”, thus cleverly also avoiding any liability for the information presented.

The Waze user can also decide to turn off this type of message, if the person gets irritated with too much information or thinks it is not necessary, because he already knows the area, etc.

Although it is only a beta feature at the moment, it will soon become available to the general public.