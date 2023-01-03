What does 🗿🍷 mean? Understand the meaning of the meme with emojis | Internet

The combination of the 🗿 (stone head or Moai) and 🍷 (wine glass) emojis is a meme called “Fino señores”. Symbols are used in social media posts to represent a “high intellectual level” conversation. The expression is mostly seen on TikTok, and videos with the hashtag containing the two emojis have already accumulated more than four hundred million views on the short video app. On other social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram, the meme is also successful and has been replicated.

The phrases that accompany the combination of emojis receive an ironic tone of “seriousness” and “elegance” and imitate, for example, how businessmen would treat each other in a business meeting. The use of emojis is also frequently seen in comments on publications with more educational content and in posts related to “sigma man” or “chad” – slang that, on the Internet, alludes to self-confident men.

It is not known for sure how the use of the expression began, but in Brazil, the joke may have gone viral in February 2022. On this date, influencer Gabriel Peirano posted a video in which he tried to reproduce the facial features of the stone head emoji , biting her cheeks and furrowing her brows.

The idea of ​​the trend was to transform yourself into a “chad”, an attractive and sexually active man. On the social network, this figure was associated with the face of the head of stone, as a representation of masculinity and grandeur. After the tiktoker post, other people started to publish their own videos reproducing the “stone face” and using the wine glass emoji.

There are currently several videos with the hashtag #🗿🍷, including montages with the original images of the Moais statues, located on Easter Island in Chile, which inspired the emoji. There is even a filter that modifies the person’s face to make it look like the symbol. In addition, in most publications, the instrumental music Reflections, by musician Toshifumi Hinata, is inserted as a way of representing the “elegance” tone of the game.

