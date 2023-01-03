What Happened in the Kardashians’ Love Life in 2022

Khloé Kardashian

If you think Kim’s year was rocky, wait until you hear how Khloé’s was!

The Kardashian was dating Tristan Thompson – with whom you share True Thompson4 years old – until the end of 2021, when it was revealed through a paternity test that the basketball star is the father of the newborn baby of Maralee Nichols, Theo. Meaning Tristan was unfaithful to Khloé again!

Despite the fact that Khloé and Tristan ended the relationship, Kardashian informed the family after a few months that she was expecting her second child with Thompson through a surrogate. For those who don’t know, the baby was conceived a month before she was taken by surprise with the player’s betrayal.

“There’s something I’m ready to talk about.”said Khloé during an episode of The Kardashians when commenting on the matter. “Tristan and I are having another baby“.”And it was supposed to be a really emotional moment, but it’s a different experience.“, he added. Still, Khloé tried to look on the bright side: “This has been a difficult time in my life, but it is the beginning of something positive, happy and beautiful.“.

In the end, the baby was born in August and brought a lot of happiness to the family. Khloé and Tristan are still separated, but keep in touch to decide some details about raising the children.

However, according to an interview with Khloé for the program The Kelly ClarksonShow, it is not so easy to turn the page. Strength, you beautiful!

“When I say I’m learning to stop loving Tristan“, shared Khloé. “I think people – whether it’s family or friends, or anyone you’re telling your story to – are like, ‘Okay, then move on.’ And I think, ‘No. It’s not that easy’“.

“The repetition, the routine… When something good happened, I called Tristan. That’s what I did“, continued. “Any little thing that happened I shared with him“,

“I’m learning to reprogram myself“, concluded the 38-year-old star. “I know this isn’t right for me, and I need to heal and slowly get over it. It doesn’t happen overnight“.

It is worth mentioning that Khloé started dating an investor (who did not have his identity revealed) in June, but the relationship only lasted two months.