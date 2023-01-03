What is the difference between personal Gmail and Google Workspace

There was a time when much was said about the supposed death of e-mail after the arrival of tools such as instant messengers and social networks in the professional environment. Despite being important and complementary resources, the good old e-mail went far from hanging up the boots because of them.

O gmail Of google is one of the most remembered and used names in the segment, as it is free, easy to access via Google Chrome and is already included in several Android devices. Did you know, however, that there is an improved version of the service focused on the professional public? We are talking about Google Workspacewhich was formerly known as G Suite.

Ok, but after all, what are the differences between the two services and which one is the most suitable for my needs? Let’s understand each one!

Gmail X Google Workspace

The main distinctions between the two platforms are between cost and purpose: while Gmail is in the range for users, Google Workspace is paid and brings specific features for the business environment, in addition to hosting Gmail itself, of course.

In other words, those who choose to spend some money to access the big tech business platform can enjoy an interface created for team collaboration, as well as a safer, more customizable digital space with extra cloud storage space.

Conventional Gmail, in turn, is simpler and meets more basic needs. Send notices, accept resumes or activate the support of a website, for example. In addition, the email address is required to access Google services such as Docs, Sheets, Meet, YouTube, among many others.

Deepening the differences

In addition to the aforementioned distinctions, Google Workspace and Gmail have even more particularities that make them products for different audiences:

What’s the best service?

After all these explanations, there’s not much secret: if you’re just an individual or a small company that just needs the basics and nothing else, conventional Gmail can easily handle the job.

If the business is big, has several collaborators who demand a lot of resources at work, administrative controls and who use gigs and more gigs of data in the cloud, then Google Workspace becomes the most viable option.