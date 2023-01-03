What is Web 3.0 and what are its challenges?

You may even have heard of it, but would you know what Web 3.0 is? The concept is related to a third period of internet evolution – exactly the one we are in, and that we still have many years to go before it advances to 4.0.

This is because we are still in the evolution of several concepts that comprise the current Web 3.0. Examples are cloud storage, cryptography and security features that are increasingly present in our daily lives, and a timid entry into the Metaverse.

What is certain is that, to date, it is difficult to predict what the future holds for us. With that in mind, today TechWorld explains to you better what Web 3.0 is and the difference between 1.0 and 2.0. Check out!

What is Web 3.0?

Web 3.0 is our current internet age. Compared to its other two previous versions, it is possible to say that it will still take a long time before we reach the next era, since it is very difficult to predict what can happen in terms of evolution in the next 10 years.

In Web 1.0, the Internet used dial-up connections to provide access to the Internet.Source: Shutterstock

Web 1.0 started in an isolated way, where there were few homes with PCs connected to the global network, mainly due to dial-up connections and their obstacles at the time. It was during this period that resources common today also emerged, such as e-mail and news shared through websites and portals.

Web 2.0, on the other hand, was characterized by being a moment of global unity, from the popularization of e-mails to the arrival of social networks and instant messengers. It was also marked by the ease of access to certain content, mainly with Google searches, and the availability of smartphones with internet.

Web 2.0 popularized smartphones and social networksSource: Shutterstock

What are the main features of Web 3.0?

The main feature of Web 3.0 is the decentralization of services. With the popularization of data clouds, nowadays it is possible to divide the processing and make that many applications – which previously depended on a single server – can have resources hosted in different parts.

Still on the cloud, users are also increasingly using it for their daily lives. From storing files in hosting services, to having faster access to photos, videos, etc. Even to use your information in automatic filling of forms on the web.

Cloud storage is one of the main features of Web 3.0Source: Shutterstock

And with so much data floating through the internet’s clouds, security is becoming increasingly effective. It’s hard to find a service that doesn’t have safer procedures.such as encryption and two-factor authentication. The same goes for other large-scale elements like banking procedures and even corporate data protection.

As for virtual reality capabilities and the Metaverse, everything is still in its very early stages in Web 3.0. Although this technology works very well for certain areas, such as games, there is still a lot to evolve in other sectors, mainly related to commerce.

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the biggest investors in the Metaverse conventionSource: CNN

And about Metaverso, there are many companies that are in the initial phase of creating completely virtual environments. The most famous of them is Meta, which intends to implement, in the short term, a fully connected virtual world, which has a similar popularity to one of its main products: Facebook.

What are the challenges of Web 3.0?

Incredible as it may seem, the challenges of Web 3.0 are already commonplace. Regarding security, although many of our day-to-day habits already have procedures that increase privacy, such as two-step verification and encryption, much progress is still needed to give users more and more protection of their data.

Digital security still needs to evolve in Web 3.0Source: Shutterstock

As for the Metaverse concept, there are still many questions about how it will actually be implemented. For example, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, makes a large investment in the area, however, not even its investors are excited about the idea and have even asked for cuts to be made to reduce costs.

And finally, the application of Artificial Intelligence, which is becoming more and more frequent in the current period, still needs improvement in several sectors. As much as it aims to make life easier for users, there are still many who cannot adapt to themespecially in relation to automated assistance.

