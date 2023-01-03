What the How I Met Your Mother cast is up to now » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

The main cast members of How I met your mother all have been involved in various projects since the show officially ended after Season 9 in 2014. How I met your mother detailed the lives of Ted Mosby and his friends in New York City, with Ted’s mission to find his soulmate acting as the narrative thread that tied the show together. However How I met your mother suffered from an incredibly divisive series finale, overall the show was very successful during its 9 seasons, and the main cast became household names as a result. This includes the actress who played the titular mother, Cristin Milioti, despite the fact that she was only present on the show for a total of 25 episodes.

While some cast members were well known prior to the series’ debut – such as Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow in Buffy the Vampire Slayer —others were relatively unknown when the show began in 2005. Ted Mosby actor Josh Radnor had only acted in a few minor roles before. How I met your mother subsequently launched their careers into the stratosphere. Since the show ended, each of the prominent cast members has been involved in a variety of different projects, from blockbuster films to smaller independent productions. Here’s an overview of what the cast has been up to since the show ended and what they have next.

Josh RadnorTed Mosby

Since How I met your mother ended, Radnor was involved in several TV projects, including the role of Dr. Jedediah Foster on the 2016 show Mercy StreetLou Mazzuchelli in the 2018 series Risedubbing in Netflix series centaurworldand portraying the role of Lonny Flash in the Amazon Prime Original Series hunters. In 2022, she had a small role in the TV miniseries Fleishman is in trouble alongside Jesse Eisenberg. Radnor will soon have roles in the drama film three birthdays and in a comedy entitled Ramona in middle age. He is also involved in another comedy project titled one of these days.

Cobie Smulders – Robin Scherbatsky

Cobie Smulders has landed a number of high profile roles since the days of How I met your mother. Most notably, this includes her recurring role as Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Your CV since How I met your mother also includes her role as the mother of the triplets in the Netflix TV adaptation of Lemony Snicket A series of unfortunate eventsplaying Lisa Turner on the show University friendsand as Navy Veteran Dex Parios on the show stumptown.

She most recently played Ann Coulter on American Crime Story and had a special participation in the How I met your mother spin off, How I Met Your Father. Smulders’ biggest future project is the MCU Disney+ series secret invasionwhich will premiere in 2023, where she will reprise her role as Agent Hill opposite Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Jason SegelMarshall Eriksen

Since your time in How I met your mother, Jason Segel has been mostly involved in the film business, although his resume also contains some TV roles. Most notably, Segel played the lead role of Jay in the film sex tape alongside Cameron Diaz, played David Foster Wallace in the biographical film the end of the tourand had a lead role in the Netflix Sci-Fi romance film Discovery along with movie star Robert Redford. He also had a role in the Netflix movie come sunday and a starring role in the film Our friends along with Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson. Furthermore, he was the lead alongside Amy Adams in 2011. The Muppets, singing an amazing song.

In 2022, Segel starred in two more films – an original Apple+ film called Heaven is everywhere and another Netflix movie titled unexpected harvest. As for his television roles, Segel starred on AMC Dispatches from other places and HBO Max Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Segel is slated to appear in the comedy series shrinking alongside Harrison Ford, which is about a grieving therapist who starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks of them.

Alyson HanniganLily Aldrin

Since How I met your mother finished, Alyson Hannigan had a steady stream of work. This includes guest starring roles on shows like The McCarthys, Pureand overcome. Hannigan has also starred in several TV movie projects, including the live-action Kim Possible film, where she played Kim’s mother, Dr. Ann Possible. Hannigan also turned to voice acting, voicing the character of Claire Clancy for the animated show. Fantasy Nancy for Disney. Hannigan’s next role is the lead role in a comedy film titled Dodie and Cheryl get marriedwhich will be directed by Coley Sohn and star Mira Sorvino alongside Hannigan.

Neil Patrick Harris – Barney Stinson

Neil Patrick Harris had a lucrative career after playing Barney in How I met your mother. Popular films include the 2014 hit thriller missing girl, A million ways to die in the Westand The Matrix Resurrectionswhere he played The Analyst, as well as a role in the 2022 cult hit The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. His list of TV credits is also impressive, including portraying Count Olaf in the Netflix series. A series of unfortunate events alongside Smulders, and playing the lead role in his own Netflix sitcom, uncoupled. He also served as an executive producer on both shows.

Harris, like Hannigan, has also done some voiceover work for titles like Eden, Star Wars: Visionsand Netflix F is for family. Neil Patrick Harris is on Doctor who 60th birthday special, which will air in 2023. He is also involved in two other projects – a TV series called Drag Me To Dinner and a biopic about singer and beauty queen Anita Bryant titled anita.

Cristin Milioti – Tracy McConnell

Although Cristin Milioti’s role in How I met your mother was certainly limited compared to the rest of the main cast, she played one of the most important characters in the entire show. Milioti has had a substantial stream of work since then, especially on the TV side. She played the role of Zelda Vasco in the sitcom A to Zplayed Betsy Solverson in fargo season 2, and had a recurring role on Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project. She has had roles on other shows including Amazon’s modern lovethe original series from HBO Max made for loveand the original Peacock series the resort.

Most memorable, perhaps, is Milioti’s role in the harrowing black mirror episode “USS Callister”. Milioti also had a lead role in the 2020 romantic comedy film Palm Springs Beside Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumnus Andy Samberg. However, it is currently unclear what Milioti’s next project is. Anyway, it’s clear that the main cast of How I met your mother have certainly had rewarding careers since the show ended in 2014.