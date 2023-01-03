What’s Coming in January 2023 to LIONSGATE+

The year 2023 arrives full of unmissable news on LIONSGATE+, the STARZ streaming platform. On the first Friday of the year, 6premieres the new season of the hit series BMF, production that follows the incredible story of the Flenory brothers, responsible for forming one of the most influential criminal families in the USA, the Black Mafia Family.

In day 20the electrifying Spanish series returns Express, starring Maggie Civantos (“Vis a Vis”) and Kiti Manver (“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”). With eight episodes, the second season of the production will show that the lightning kidnappings that the Zentral Risk team is in charge of solving are just the tip of the iceberg of an industry built and sustained by fear.

The month of January also brings the long-awaited end of the Dangerous Liaisons, Gangs Of London and Everything That Was Never Saidin addition to great successes such as Blade Runner 2049. Check out the main highlights below:

SERIES:

BMF – Season 2 – Premieres January 6 – One new episode every Friday – Season 1 now available

DRAMA|CRIME|16|10 EPISODES|60 MINS|2023

BMF returns for a second season dramatizing the true story of two brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who emerged from the seedy streets of Detroit in the late 1990s. 80 and spawned one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. As the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers risk losing everything. Determined to overcome the odds and achieve their American Dream, the brothers strategically execute a new vision. However, little do they know that their new beginnings will also be plagued with new obstacles. New episodes air every Friday.

Cast: Demetrius Flenory, Jr., Da’Vinch, Michole Briana White, Russell Hornsby, Mo’Nique, Snoop Dogg, Myles Truitt, La La Anthony, Kelly Hu

EXPRESS Season 2 – LIONSGATE+ Original Series – Premieres January 20 – One new episode every Friday – Season 1 now available

DRAMA|COP|16|8 EPISODES|60 MINS|2023

In the second season of express, Barbara will discover that the one-off kidnappings they’ve been tasked with solving are just the tip of the iceberg of an industry built and sustained by fear. And that the company that employs them, Zentral Risk, is a major player in a wide-ranging and pervasive system of corruption that will continue to put their family’s lives at risk. While all is not what it seems, Barbara finds hope in her relationship with the new flight attendant, and the Express team grows with a new member, Asia, who has a dark past.

Cast: Maggie Civantos, Kiti Manver, Vicente Romero, Bernardo Flores, Alejo Sauras, Laura Laprida, Esteban Meloni

Dangerous Liaisons – Season ends on January 1st – A new episode every Sunday (except December 25th)

DRAMA|ROMANCE|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

Dangerous Liaisons is a bold prelude to Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel focusing on the origin story of its iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Viscount de Valmont, who became passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-Revolutionary Paris.

Cast: Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Michael McElhatton

GANGS OF LONDON – Season 2 – Season ends January 8 – A new episode every Sunday – Season 1 now available

ACTION|CRIME|16|9 EPISODES|60 MINS|2022

A year after the death of Sean Wallace and after the violent reckoning of the first season, the map of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered; the Dumanis wounded and driven away; and former undercover cop Elliot (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) is now being forced to work for the investors. To restore order, they have aligned themselves with heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have established a new dominant force in London in the form of a brutal gang leader – Koba, played by series newcomer Waleed Zuaitar. His vision for the crime scene is a dictatorship, a world where old-school gangster codes don’t exist and where he has a complete monopoly on London’s drug trade. But this monopoly will not last forever. The gangs are fighting back – who will win the battle for London’s soul?

Cast: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza, Valene Kane.

EVERYTHING THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SAID — First three episodes premiere December 15 – Season finale January 26 – One new episode every Thursday

DRAMA|ROMENCE | 14 | 30 MINS | 2022

Three days before her wedding, Julia receives a call to inform her that her father Michel, as she had imagined, will not be attending the ceremony. For once, he has a good excuse: he’s dead. But the day after the funeral, Julia discovers that her father has one last surprise in store for her when a large wooden box is delivered to her – inside, a life-size android, copy of her father, containing her memories and a battery with duration of seven days, after which “Michel” will automatically shut down forever. The android convinces Julia to embark on a journey across Europe, as father and daughter, to make up for lost time. Thus begins a journey that will turn Julia’s life upside down. At its heart is the reconciliation of father and daughter and also the story of a first love – the kind that never dies.

Cast: Alexandra Maria Lara, Jean Reno, Alex Brendemühl

PARTY DOWN – Season 1 and 2 now available

COMEDIA|16|30 mins|2009

A group of struggling actors and lost dreamers wait for their big break while stuck serving appetizers for a Hollywood catering company called “Party Down”.

Cast: Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch

GASLIT – Available now

DRAMA|POLITICS|16|8 EPISODEOS|60 MINS|2022

“Gaslit” is a modern adaptation of the Watergate case in the United States, which focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from the clumsy minions of President Richard Nixon to the crazed fanatics who aided and abetted his crimes, and the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise to ruin. Julia Roberts was nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe for her role as Martha Mitchell in the category “Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television”.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens, Darby Camp, Hamish Linklater, Carlos Valdes, Shea Wigham, Chris Bauer, Allison Tolman, Nelson Franklin, Aleksandar Filimonovic.

FILMS:

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Available January 1st

SCIENCE FICTION|14 YEARS|164 MINS|2017

Thirty years after the events of the first film, humanity is again threatened, and this time the danger could be even greater. That’s because rookie officer K has unearthed a secret that has the potential to plunge society into complete chaos.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright

8 MILE: STREET OF ILLUSIONS – 8 Mile – Available January 1st

DRAMA|16 YEARS|110 MINS|2002

The story of a rebellious young man who finds in music a way to express his revolt and conquer a better future for his own life.

Cast: Eminem, Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger

LUCY – Available January 1st

ACTION|SCIENCE FICTION|16 YEARS|99 MINS|2014

Morgan Freeman and Scarlett Johansson star in this action-thriller, directed by Besson, about Lucy – a woman who is forced to carry drugs in her body.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Choi Min-sik

MACHETE – Available January 1st

ACTION|POLICE|18 YEARS|105 MINS|2010

Machete is a Mexican federal police officer who seeks revenge against a ruthless drug dealer, a ruthless vigilante and a power-crazed politician.

Cast: Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Robert De Niro

A PLACE CALLED NOTTING HILL – Notting Hill – Available January 1st

ROMANCE| COMEDY|FREE|124 MINS|1999

Anna Scott is the most famous film actress in the world. William Thacker owns a bookshop in the extravagant neighborhood of Notting Hill.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans