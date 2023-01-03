When is pornography considered an addiction? – 12/13/2022 – Balance

Actress and model Cara Delevingne, 30, claimed in a documentary to be addicted to consuming pornographic content. The artist said in the film “Planet Sex” that she watched pornographic material from a very young age in order to achieve orgasm. She also confided that she always watched the content alone, never with a partner.

“In a way, it made me have a lot less respect and a much worse sexual relationship with myself,” said the actress. “Was I addicted to pornography? I didn’t watch it every day, but I needed to have an orgasm every day. I just need to watch it to have one.” [orgasmo]. So I guess in its own way, it’s an addiction,” she commented.

Psychologist and sexologist Camila Kurdian says that there is no limit to determine whether pornography is an addiction or not, as in the case of alcohol consumption, caffeine or gaming. But what is evaluated is whether it interferes with the person’s life.

“Pornography being used as an arousal aid is nothing new. But what you don’t need is to need it to always be excited. Pornography releases dopamine in the brain above what is released in normal sex. And, when the person is addicted to this resource, , she will always need the same stimulus, which is much greater in pornography”, he says.

The actress also said in the documentary, shown by the British channel BBC, that pornography gives young people a distorted view of how sex and intimacy should be. “I definitely wouldn’t have done a lot of things if I hadn’t watched pornography, and I definitely regretted it afterwards,” she declared. Delevingne further stated that she left porn due to becoming an “insensitive” person.

Kurdian explains that porn addiction is more common in men than in women. Many, reports the expert, find it difficult to tell their partner, as they get upset and jealous. “Many are afraid of being judged and do not admit that they need pornography. Sharing with their partner helps, but many hide and choose not to have sex anymore and end up moving away.”

It is common for men who consume a lot of pornography to have erectile dysfunction or difficulty ejaculating. “Many times they are with their partner, the movie is playing in his head and, in bed, he acts like a robot. He is not there”, she says. In the case of women, the greatest difficulty they have is the same as the actress: difficulty reaching orgasm.

When to seek help?

The time to seek professional help is when the practice has disrupted your relationship with your partner or impaired your day-to-day activities, such as work.

The psychologist says that the therapy will seek behavioral strategies to reduce addiction. First, explains the sexologist, it is necessary to seek the motivation for the patient to be consuming pornography so frequently. “Later, let’s prevent him from being alone, talking to his partner, blocking websites, etc. We need to understand the motivation, change the environment so that he doesn’t have free access to these contents and try to understand the cognitions he has to justify the practice “, it says.

She says it’s common for people to have some thoughts to justify addiction, such as “I’m going to masturbate because I’ve had a tiring day and it’s easier”. “These are some justifications that the patient gives to consume these contents at dawn, hidden from the partner”. Kurdian says that, in some cases, follow-up with a psychiatrist will also be necessary to use medication to aid in the treatment.

Masturbation

Kurdian says masturbation is healthy is a way to get to know your body and what gives pleasure. “Masturbation is the same thing as porn. If it’s exaggerated, it can lead to addiction, normally associated with porn”, he says.

In an interview with the Mipcom TV channel, from Cannes, the actress also revealed that she participated in a masturbation seminar and that she discovered that she was very “puritanical”. “I went to a masturbation seminar thinking it would be like a class and I would have a notebook and stuff. Instead there was a pink leather rug on the floor and six people were saying, ‘Well, take off your underwear. Here’s the lube.’ “, he counts.

“I think I’m a cool, cool young woman who’s down for everything, but I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, definitely not, I won’t do that.’ But I ended up doing whatever I felt comfortable doing.” , said Delevingne, who was in Cannes to promote the documentary.